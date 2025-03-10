Sovereignty Coalition Summit 6 - VERY IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Moderator Frank Gaffney - this summit discusses issues like: One Health (Alex Newman), bird flu (Dr. McCullough) REAL ID (Twila Brase), “Why the Pandemic Agreement is Bad and Why the Trump WHO Executive Order is Good” (Dr. Kat Lindley), “Slouching Toward a Pandemic Treaty without U.S. Participation but with Impacts on American Freedoms Abroad” (Summer Ingram), “Executive Orders versus Legislation: Why Making Policy Into Law Matters” (Kris Ullman, Esq.), “Surveillance and Censorship: The WHO International Health Regulations, the Pandemic Treaty and U.S. Privacy Rights” (Reggie Littlejohn), “Why Does It All Matter?” (Dr. Andrea Nazarenko, MA, MA, MAS, PhD), “What Can Citizens Do?” (Ron Armstrong) VIDEO (2 hrs.)

AND if you live in Tennessee I recommend joining TN Citizens for State Sovereignty. (tncss.substack.com) tncss.weebly.com (website) tninformer.com (weekly show Mon. 7pm CT/8pm ET

Could A Bombshell Discovery Render All of Biden's Presidential Actions 'Null and Void'? - if a President is found guilty of fraud EVERY law he signed and every EO he passed would be null and void. When I worked with the North American Law Center to impeach Obama there were 3 articles of impeachment in our impeachment document and one of them was fraud and it was put in there because if he were to be impeached under these 3 articles all laws and EOs that he signed would be erased and considered null and void due to fraud. So if they do this right they could actually void Biden’s presidency. ARTICLE

Kill the Admin State, Salt The Earth Beneath It, Eliminate Income Tax, and the Middle and Working Classes Will Soar - take note of the tariff we pay for milk from Canada. Then watch the short video below. - ARTICLE

So while the Canadian government charges the US huge tariffs they make Canadian farmers discard a lot of their product? So the Canadian govt makes a ton of money from the US for milk while short changing the Canadian milk farmers - VIDEO

Mandates for cattle and chicken vaccines are off the table by Dr. Nass - ARTICLE

Your In Depth Guide to MESA (Make Elections Secure Act) - good, promising article and we have federal legislation - ARTICLE

And here is a follow up article which includes insights from the legislation ARTICLE

