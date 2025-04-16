Exposing the Hidden Traps in the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty - the Soveriegnty Coalition brings in dignitaries and guests from all over the world discussing the WHO-UN-REAL ID and the most pressing world issues. This is the 7th Summit and there are 2 more already scheduled for the future. 1 hr. 30 min. VIDEO

Trump-Vance billionaire backer Peter Thiel sells ‘Smart AI warfighting’ system to NATO while talking up U.S. trade war with China - Just like Obama was running the Biden administration I believe Thiel is way too involved in the decisions made in the Trump administration - ARTICLE

Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats - Thanks to Victoria P - one thing not mentioned about Thiel. He is a homosexual. And the article also fails to mention that Elon Musk’s maternal grandfather was one of the originals that created Technocracy, Inc. while his grandpa (Joshua Haldeman) was living in Canada before he was thrown out of Canada for accusations of trying to overthrow the Canadian government and he was exiled to South Africa. Joshua Haldeman was a VERY strange person. ARTICLE

Dr. Paul Thomas: Vaccines Cause 97% of Sudden Infant Deaths - ARTICLE

"This is Worse Than COVID shots" – and the FDA Just Fast-Tracked It - the only way this will be successful for big pharma is if people roll up their sleeve and take the EXPERIMENTAL shot. Are you really OK with being the replacement for the lab rats? It ends when the American people refuse to take their poisons into our body. ARTICLE

Registration for “Freedom Project Academy” has started - if you have been considering pulling your children from public school and home educating I strongly recommend considering Freedom Project Academy. This is an on-line classical education program with live teachers. It is affordable. Everyone that I have recommended this program to is extremely happy with it and said the only thing they are sorry about is not doing it sooner. Registration has begun and when registration ends you will not be able to enroll for the current school year. They will also provide testing to insure your child is academically at grade level. They also now offer homeschool courses for parents to use if they do not want to enroll in the live teacher-led courses. You can sign up for the full on-line teacher led course or just select certain subjects. It is a very flexible program. They also used to have a scholarship program but not sure if they still do - FPE

Autism Rates Reach Unprecedented Highs: 1 in 12 Boys at Age 4 in California, 1 in 31 Nationally - Damn it…until they find out what is causing autism (it is really not hard to figure) STOP vaccinating your children. It is not onlhy autism…it is allergies, ADHD, anxiety, asthma and many many more illnesses our children rarely had until they escalated the vaccine schedule. It does not take a rocket scientist. Kids can’t go to school…..then move to a state that has an exemption and use it or a private school that does not require vaccines to enroll or educate your children at home. Sorry but it is your job to take care of your. kids …not your pediatrician (who makes out handsomely from vaccines) or your government. Grandparents, retired teachers pitch in and help parents educate their kids outside the indoctrination system. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

