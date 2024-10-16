Sovereignty Summit 4 - Thursday, October 17, 2024 @ 10:00am to 11:30am ET - Please register. The line up of speakers is impressive - FLYER

I Was An MIT Educated Neurosurgeon Now I'm Unemployed And Alone In The Mountains How Did I Get Here? Have patience with this video but at the end you will understand how the medical industry is not about health and thankfully this wonderful doctor has realized it - 48 min. VIDEO

Balanced Intelligence and Knowledge: How Education Trains You to Miss What is Right in Front of You - ARTICLE

Why Equality Is Bad - ARTICLE

The Education Revolution Coming to Texas - this is clearly something worth fighting for in EVERY state - ARTICLE

Kamala Harris Faces Major Plagiarism Accusations in Explosive Report - ARTICLE

BlackRock’s Assets Reach $11.5 Trillion—Now Nearly 11% of Global GDP, Raising Concerns Over Expansive Influence - this is very concerning. Add this along with what Vanguard and South Street own and we are pretty much at their mercy - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share