In case you missed President Trump’s Inaugural speech and would like to hear it I have attached a link for the full speech - ARTICLE/VIDEO (30 min.)

WITHDRAWING THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD

HEALTH ORGANIZATION - the first day of GOOD news for a change. President Trump removes the US from the Paris Climate Accord and withdraws the US from the WHO and ends participation in the Pandemic Treaty and Amendments to the IHR (International Health Regulations). Now if he would just remove the US from the UN. I hope these EOs become law so the next President cannot undo what President Trump has done to save the sovereignty of the US. Also, an EO to pardon 1500 J6ers - PRESS RELEASE

Ghost President: Speaker Johnson, Following WSJ Expose, Says He Was Blocked From Alone Time With Biden; When Biden Insisted, Johnson Asked About An EO On Liquified Gas That Biden Said He DID NOT SIGN- this is what is wrong in our federal government. They all knew Biden was not running this country and they allowed it. Also an under cover video about GA legislators and ALEC. ALEC not only pushes legislation to GA legislators they push the legislation in many other states too. Whenever you see the same bill being pushed in multiple states you can be sure ALEC is behind the bill. ARTICLE/VIDEO (Speaker Johnson 3 min. ALEC 6 min.)

Are we proceeding to the New World Order, or are we successfully beating it back? Dr. Nass - ARTICLE

13 Nations Sign WEF Treaty to Destroy and Rebuild Major Cities Before 2030 - I think the title of this video is incorrect it should be 13 Cities not 13 Nations. In the US there are 14 cities that have joined the C40 Initiative (15 Minute City/Smart City) and Los Angeles is one of those cities. Listen to this video and tell me the fire in Los Angeles was natural. C40 Initiatives aggressive goal by 2030 is: 0 meat, 0 dairy, 0 cars, 3 pieces of new clothing per person per year. I have a presentation I do on the C40 Initiative and most of the info is taken right from the C40 documents. They have already started this in the UK and France. Los Angeles will be the first city in the US. There are 2 cities that I know of that are creating a 15 minute city right here in TN. Chattanooga Mayor says his city will be a 10 or 15 Minute City and he is also going to make Chattanooga a Park City which is an initiative started in the UK. Chattanooga also has dealings with ICLEI (International Council of Local Environmental Initiatives which implements UN Agenda 21 at the local level) and the WEF (World Economic Forum). We also have a 20 Minute City going up near Nashville. It all sounds so great until one day you wake up to find your 15 Minute City has become your prison. 15 min. VIDEO

Fauci's Pardon Cannot Protect Him from State Crimes or Civil Lawsuits - we cannot let this man get away with decades of death and destruction for personal gain - ARTICLE

