State of the State Schools/Jon Fleetwood/Zelensky is back/RFK JR./Reclaiming the Canal
Thursday March 6, 2025 Truth Bomb
STATE OF THE STATE SCHOOLS - ARTICLE
Measles Vaccine and Gain-of-Function: The Inconvenient Truth About CD150/CD46 Tropism Shift by Jon Fleetwood - I highly recommend watching the video - ARTICLE
That Didn't Take Long! Zelensky Back Begging for Trump's Deal. There's a Hitch. - and yes Trump was being played by Zelensky and he knew it. The Obama crew and some Democrats were directing Zelensky and it blew up in their face - ARTICLE
RFK Jr. Did NOT Betray Us—He’s Fighting for Us! (And If You Think Otherwise, You’re Falling for the Trap) - Thanks to Sally A. - ARTICLE
Reclaiming the Canal? Trump Praises BlackRock’s Acquisition of Panama Ports - personally, this decision is every bit as dangerous as having the Chinese in control of the Panama Canal. BlackRock has a purely black heart and has a lot of dealings with the Chinese. Geez, BlackRock already own most of the world - Trump is way too impressed with the ultra rich thinking they are ultra smart. I believe they are ultra devious and ultra manipulative - ARTICLE
... https://youtu.be/N9FEmnVhrgE?si=6x5iEq28IUdMBDje ...'America: The Fatted Calf for Slaughter'... Shahid Bolsen...
College can be the single most devastating experience in the life of your child, choose wisely! They will very likely return as an indoctrinated zombie that won’t want anything to do with you if you’re not a mindless programmed cyborg democrat as well. Propaganda is legalized now and they take full advantage!
”There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.“
Proverbs 14:12 ESV
And remember what Malcom X said: “Only a fool would let his enemy teach his children”