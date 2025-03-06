STATE OF THE STATE SCHOOLS - ARTICLE

Measles Vaccine and Gain-of-Function: The Inconvenient Truth About CD150/CD46 Tropism Shift by Jon Fleetwood - I highly recommend watching the video - ARTICLE

That Didn't Take Long! Zelensky Back Begging for Trump's Deal. There's a Hitch. - and yes Trump was being played by Zelensky and he knew it. The Obama crew and some Democrats were directing Zelensky and it blew up in their face - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Did NOT Betray Us—He’s Fighting for Us! (And If You Think Otherwise, You’re Falling for the Trap) - Thanks to Sally A. - ARTICLE

Reclaiming the Canal? Trump Praises BlackRock’s Acquisition of Panama Ports - personally, this decision is every bit as dangerous as having the Chinese in control of the Panama Canal. BlackRock has a purely black heart and has a lot of dealings with the Chinese. Geez, BlackRock already own most of the world - Trump is way too impressed with the ultra rich thinking they are ultra smart. I believe they are ultra devious and ultra manipulative - ARTICLE

