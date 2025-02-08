STATE SOVEREIGNTY: If you live in TENNESSEE and are concerned with federal overreach please show your support for HB441/SB479 (most of this bill is a good lesson in the Constitution with the 5 pathways described starting in Sec. 9 bill). This legislation will create 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification (notice one of those pathways is a petition of nullification by the WE THE PEOPLE).

Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution clearly states the small number of delegated legislative authorities the states and the people of the states gave to the federal government. The states and the people of the states created the federal government and their original goal was to keep the federal government in a very small bike lane while the states and the people owned the rest of the highway. We have allowed the federal government to step outside of its lane and it is time to rein them back in. Tennessee hopes to start the spark that creates a brush fire of other states to follow our lead. So, if you live in TN or know people in TN please help us get this bill across the finish line. My organization “TN Citizens for State Sovereignty” has been working 3 legislative sessions to pass this bill and each year we make great strides toward the finish line. Lets make 2025 the year we are successful. If you live in Tennessee and would like to keep up to date with what is happening in your state please join us at: tncss.substack.com, visit our website tncss.weebly.com and join our weekly show tninformer.com (weekly show on Mon. 7-8pm CT) - THANK YOU - EMAIL LINK

Please fill out this Align Act to shut down the corrupt USAID. ALIGN ACT

OVERRIDE - INSIDE THE REVOLUTION REWIRING AMERICAN POWER - Thanks Beth T. - ARTICLE

Chemtrail Pilots Confronted at 1:30 AM: 'We Are Watching' - be sure to listen to the 15 minute audio…..notice how the pilot says they are not spraying to make it rain but to snow. Still think they cannot control the weather? They can make it snow, rain, flood, tornadoes (make them worse and redirect them), hurricanes, they can even hold off needed rain. And even worse they are poisoning our air, water, food and our body - ARTICLE/AUDIO

USAID and CIA Secretly Worked to Impeach Trump from Office - be sure to watch the 2 short videos embedded in this article (the first is a link in the first sentence highlighted in blue, the second is the actual video with Jesse Watters) ARTICLE/VIDEOS (5 min. & 2 min.)

ALERT! ALERT! ALERT! VAERS Just Dropped New Reports and they throttled 237 Polio Vax DEATHS!!. ARTICLE

Montana Moves to Ban mRNA Shots: House Judiciary Committee to Hear HB 371 Amid Growing Safety Concerns - ARTICLE

Idaho Looks to Ban Gene Therapy-Based Vaccines Like COVID-19, Bird Flu Jabs for 10 Years. ARTICLE

