Ron DeSantis Champions State Sovereignty Agenda for 2026 - well all I can say is hooray! I have lead a group in TN for almost 4 years now in order to get legislation passed which would create 5 pathways to invoking nullification when the government steps outside of its delegated constitutional powers in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. The court is NOT the final word on the Constitution. The states and the people of the states are the final arbiter of the Constitution and it is times the leaders of every state understood the original intent of the Constitution and the men that wrote our founding documents. DeSantis did not use the word “nullification” but when you refuse to comply with unconstitutional actions of the federal government that is exactly what you are doing. To nullify……is to refuse to comply. I truly hope he takes this seriously. ARTICLE

Save The USA Part 4 - Critical History NOT Taught Today by Lex Greene

New fraud allegations raise same concerns in Minnesota child care program as 2018 warning - I hope Tim Walz ends up wearing an orange jumpsuit for the rest of his miserable life - ARTICLE

Citizen Journos Expose Potential Somali Fraud in Ohio, Maine, Pennsylvania, Washington State - the other day I said it was my hope that good honest journalists will start investigating in other states. It was my feeling they would find the same fraud taking place in many other states. Glad to see they are stepping up. These people coming here from 3rd world countries know only a life of crime to survive in their country and they come here where Americans are way too trusting and rob us blind. Of course our government makes it easy for them. It needs to end. We need to cut off all immigration from the Middle East before it is too late and we are very close to the point of no return and stop many of the free handout programs that are more about lining the pockets of thieves and legislators. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several short videos in the article)

Comer invites Walz to testify in front of House Oversight panel about Minnesota fraud - ARTICLE

Obama’s Trojan Horse: How His Refugee Machine Engineered The Billion-Dollar Looting Of US Treasury - ARTICLE

Washington State AG Warns Citizen Journalists to Stop Investigating Somali Daycares or Face Potential Hate Crime Charges - Really?? Perhaps someone should look into this guys bank account. Sounds to me like he might have a stake in the fraud?? ARTICLE/VIDEOS (more short videos)

CAUGHT ON RECORD: British Lord Admits Plan to Sabotage Trump - Thanks to bestsis - please take the time to listen to this video - I have said for years our biggest enemy is the UK - Remember, the issue is never the issue and the enemy they tell us is the enemy is never the real enemy - they always drive us to look in the opposite direction of what is really happening - 17 min. VIDEO

