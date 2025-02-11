“There is nothing hidden that won't be revealed, and there is nothing secret that won't become known and come to light.” (Luke 8:17 – ISV)

States' rights are the only way to prevent vassalization by China - My organization TN Citizens for State Sovereignty is all about states rights. We have legislation that would create 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification when the federal government steps outside of its very small lane (the bike lane) and in to our lanes (the rest of the highway). Take note that this interview was conducted 8 months ago and USAID entered the discussion too - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2)

Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump's 2nd Administration - Sorry but Trump working with Peter Thiel and allowing Thiel to make decisions like Jim O’Neil as 2nd in charge at HHS (to undermine RFK Jr.) and WHO ONE HEALTH guru Gerald Parker (to undermine RFK Jr.) to head up the Pandemic Preparedness Agency (who is warning us of the next pandemic that is GOING TO COME….I guess he uses the same crystal ball that Fauci used). Parker hasn’t met a mask, lock down or jab he doesn’t like. Something just doesn’t smell right. Thiel is also the benefactor to JD Vance since Vance was in law school. Thiel pretty much made JD the man he is today. Gave him a job out of college and then set JD up in business. Why?? Thiel is all about surveillance and data collection on people. I believe it is really JD that Thiel is interested in ……..when you play with the devil he always wants payback. Is Thiel looking for a JD Presidency??? If you missed the Whitney Webb interview from Monday please carve out some time to go back and listen. - ARTICLE

Trump Administration: Digital Control Grid Coming Together at High Speed by Catherine Austin-Fitts - please remember that REAL ID is not mandatory. It is a federal ID instead of a state drivers license. They won’t tell you it isn’t mandatory but the federal law says it is not mandatory. If you do not have a REAL ID you can use a passport for domestic travel. I personally will not be participating in any federal ID. The star on REAL ID is reminiscent of a very bad time in history to me - I don’t know if I believe totally what is in this article but I do know we cannot 100% trust anyone in government and we must be aware of the potential deceptions - stay awake and aware - ARTICLE

The Data Was Manipulated. The Deaths Were Hidden. Now You See It. - when Japan stopped given the MMR back in the 90’s their previously high SIDS rate dropped dramatically - ARTICLE

INFANT MORTALITY RATES (this is overall infant death rate not just SIDS). The US doesn’t even make the top 20 in lowest infant mortality)

FEMA caught spending $59 million to house illegal aliens in luxury hotels LAST WEEK! - now didn’t FEMA say they spent no money to house illegals? YES THEY DID. Shut down FEMA and let the American people take care of these disasters like we did for many decades. We do a much better, faster, cheaper job. Where in the Constitution did the states and the people give the federal government the authority to hold us hostage to them providing disaster relief or education or marriage or the environment or etc. etc. READ YOUR CONSTITUTION……Art. 1 Sec. 8. If it ain’t in there the feds have no legislative authority to do it. It is time we took responsibilty for ourselves and stop relying on bread crumbs from the federal government. It is call “nullification.” Let’s MAKE AMERICA STATES AGAIN!!! - ARTICLE

In case you don’t have a Constitution HERE is a handy little guide for you.

Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States - If there is a chance of this happening it will under this administration. That is if Trump is truly willing to give up on mRNA gene therapies…..if not folks it will be up to WE THE PEOPLE to refuse to comply and stand together because if we all push back they cannot win - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

