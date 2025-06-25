Tell The Senate To Protect States Rights - the big beautiful bill has a provision that would prevent states from creating regulations pertaining to AI. This is a total violation of the 10th Amendment. This was also a violation of Byrd Act and Ted “creepy” Cruz created a work around to avoid the Byrd Act which would have prevented this provision in the BBB to remain in the bill. PLEASE DO NOT PUT THIS OFF. It is expected the Senate may vote at the end of this week. TAKE ACTION

The plan to vaccinate all Americans, despite RFK Jr. - ARTICLE

Bill Gates' New $1.6 Billion Project to Vaccinate Children Worldwide by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

70% of Tennessee Embalmers Still Seeing Death by Clot Shot by Greg Reese - 5 min. VIDEO

Murkowski Says She’s Open To Leaving The Republican Party - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Sets Congress Ablaze in Fiery HHS Hearing - I am told he testified to the expectation that all Americans need to use wearables. Is it a coincidence that Cassie Means (nominee for Surgeon General) owns a company that sells wearables??? What happened to the RFK Jr. that was all against unsafe vaccines and big pharma???? ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are many short snippets from the hearing)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share