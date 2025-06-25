States Rights/Vaccinate all Americans/Bill Gates/TN Embalmers/Murkowski/RFK Jr. HHS Hearing before Congress
Wednesday June 25, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
Tell The Senate To Protect States Rights - the big beautiful bill has a provision that would prevent states from creating regulations pertaining to AI. This is a total violation of the 10th Amendment. This was also a violation of Byrd Act and Ted “creepy” Cruz created a work around to avoid the Byrd Act which would have prevented this provision in the BBB to remain in the bill. PLEASE DO NOT PUT THIS OFF. It is expected the Senate may vote at the end of this week. TAKE ACTION
The plan to vaccinate all Americans, despite RFK Jr. - ARTICLE
Bill Gates' New $1.6 Billion Project to Vaccinate Children Worldwide by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
70% of Tennessee Embalmers Still Seeing Death by Clot Shot by Greg Reese - 5 min. VIDEO
Murkowski Says She’s Open To Leaving The Republican Party - ARTICLE
RFK Jr. Sets Congress Ablaze in Fiery HHS Hearing - I am told he testified to the expectation that all Americans need to use wearables. Is it a coincidence that Cassie Means (nominee for Surgeon General) owns a company that sells wearables??? What happened to the RFK Jr. that was all against unsafe vaccines and big pharma???? ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are many short snippets from the hearing)
A SHORT BIO OF LISA MURKOWSKI:
-An attorney: attended Georgetown U., and Willamette College of Law.
-Failed Bar Exam 4 times in a row. Passed on 5th attempt.
-Daughter of Senator Frank Murkowski, who appointed her Senator in ‘02
-Chaired the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee from ’15-‘21
-One of the Senate’s most moderate: Voted with Obama73.3% of the time, and Biden 57%.
-Votes in favor of abortion on demand and is "centrist" on most other votes.
-Opposed Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination & supported Ketani Brown Jackson’s nomination.
-Voted to convict Trump of “Incitement of Insurrection” and was censured by her party
-Trump worked to replace her with a real republican in ’22. "Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don't care. I'm endorsing. If you have a pulse, I'm with you!" Democrats led by McConnell rallied Republican Senators to support her.
If she leaves the Republican party, I say, “Don’t let the doorknob hit ya!”