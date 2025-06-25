Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Brent Briggs
A SHORT BIO OF LISA MURKOWSKI:

-An attorney: attended Georgetown U., and Willamette College of Law.

-Failed Bar Exam 4 times in a row. Passed on 5th attempt.

-Daughter of Senator Frank Murkowski, who appointed her Senator in ‘02

-Chaired the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee from ’15-‘21

-One of the Senate’s most moderate: Voted with Obama73.3% of the time, and Biden 57%.

-Votes in favor of abortion on demand and is "centrist" on most other votes.

-Opposed Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination & supported Ketani Brown Jackson’s nomination.

-Voted to convict Trump of “Incitement of Insurrection” and was censured by her party

-Trump worked to replace her with a real republican in ’22. "Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don't care. I'm endorsing. If you have a pulse, I'm with you!" Democrats led by McConnell rallied Republican Senators to support her.

If she leaves the Republican party, I say, “Don’t let the doorknob hit ya!”

