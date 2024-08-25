You can put lipstick on a pig but it is still a pig

Former Trump Campaign Spokesman Steve Cortes Goes Viral for Trying to Get Illegal Migrant from Venezuela into the Democratic National Convention - the hypocrisy of the Democrats knows no boundaries. ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Taxpayer-Funded Oregon Group Offers $30,000 To Home Buyers... As Long As They're Not American CitizensTaxpayer -Not surprised Oregon would put illegals before citizens because Portland was one of the UN Agenda 21 beta sites. ARTICLE

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: Monkeypox Is a Side Effect of Covid ‘Vaccines’ - blistering of skin was a documented side affect of the COVID injection - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 39 secs.)

Monkeypox The Cover Story with Dr. David Martin - ARTICLE/VIDEO (25 min.)

WEF Document Confirms 6 Billion Humans Will Die in 2025 - there is a lot of proof out there. NSSM-200 by Henry Kissinger 1974, The Global Biodiversity Assessment (1100+ pages it is the blueprint to accomplish UN Agenda 21) that clearly states on page 771 that to sustain life as we know it today we must reduce the population down to 1-2 billion globally. We are currently at 8 billion. So the math adds up. Not sure if it will happen by 2025 but anything is possible with these sociopaths. - 15 min. VIDEO

As I was searching my files (which are huge) I ran across this document I had saved from 2011. You see they never hide what they plan to do you just have to be curious enough to snoop around. The United (Socialist) Nations Agenda on Global Governance via Climate Change (created to cover up the real agenda of global communism - this is my added comment), Sustainable Development (UN Agenda 21-my added comment) and Biodiversity (using the Wildlands Project - my added comment)

The United (socialist) Nations Agenda On Global Governance Via Climate Changs, Sust 1000KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share