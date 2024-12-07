BREAKING! Injunctions will BAN MRNA Injections in FL! with Stew Peters and Dr. Sansone - 20 min. - INTERVIEW

North Carolina - 2024 Election Compendium by Capt. Seth Keshel - ARTICLE

Professor Breaks Down in Tears Exposing the Devastation Inflicted by Covid 'Vaccines' - ARTICLE/VIDEO (23 min.)

COVID Subcommittee Funded by Big Pharma & Big Health, Claims 'Highly Successful' Operation Warp Speed 'Helped Save Millions of Lives': See ListFirst, I would like to know exactly how they calculated the number of lives the COVID bio weapon saved. That is speculation at best. This bio weapon injection was a total failure and the fact that this committee and Trump continue to lie to the American people serves no good purpose except for those that continue to keep up the charade. The deaths and disabilities from this injection can only be described as genocide. So I guess this means mRNA kill shots are here to stay. Anyone that takes even one “vaccine” will only have themselves to blame for closing their eyes to the truth and letting fear cloud good sense. I guess MTG has forgotten the meetings that were conducted with Senator Johnson and the horror stories and scientific data shared that proved without a doubt these shots are deadly. PLEASE be sure to read my comment posted on this article. ARTICLE

Americans Are Being Left Behind - a fellow Tennessean and the best Trump impersonator hands down (Shawn Farash) - VIDEO

Dr. Peter McCullough drops some truth bombs - I would LOVE to see them fire Hotez and make Dr. McCullough the head of NIAID - VIDEO (2 min.)

