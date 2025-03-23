Democrats Paid For Hit Pieces Used To Impeach Trump With USAID Money - Remember these criminals in elected office used OUR money for their corrupt operations - it is not hard to figure out how they come to DC broke and up in million/billionaires - And also remember; Trump left DC with less money than when he was elected and for both of his terms he has refused to take a salary - ARTICLE

REVEALED: Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Elitist Club of Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson - I think most of us have known for a long time that John Roberts was dirty and deeply compromised and now that he put his big foot in his mouth I believe the truth about his is going to soon be exposed - ARTICLE

Judge Who Blocked Deportation Flights Was Neck Deep in Russiagate Hoax - ARTICLE

Today was a big day for Fraud and Abuse articles - ARTICLE

Wyoming US Rep. explains the truth about why they tag our poor cow’s ears - 1 min. VIDEO

ANTIFA AND I.R.S. COORDINATING with Ann Vandersteel ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

Elon’s Next Mission — Swiftly Deploying the Space-based ‘Golden Dome’ with Frank Gaffney - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Trump Begins Process Of Redistributing Department Of Education’s Duties - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

