Sunday March 23, 2025 Truth Bomb
Democrats Paid For Hit Pieces Used To Impeach Trump With USAID Money - Remember these criminals in elected office used OUR money for their corrupt operations - it is not hard to figure out how they come to DC broke and up in million/billionaires - And also remember; Trump left DC with less money than when he was elected and for both of his terms he has refused to take a salary - ARTICLE
REVEALED: Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Elitist Club of Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson - I think most of us have known for a long time that John Roberts was dirty and deeply compromised and now that he put his big foot in his mouth I believe the truth about his is going to soon be exposed - ARTICLE
Judge Who Blocked Deportation Flights Was Neck Deep in Russiagate Hoax - ARTICLE
Today was a big day for Fraud and Abuse articles - ARTICLE
Wyoming US Rep. explains the truth about why they tag our poor cow’s ears - 1 min. VIDEO
ANTIFA AND I.R.S. COORDINATING with Ann Vandersteel ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)
Elon’s Next Mission — Swiftly Deploying the Space-based ‘Golden Dome’ with Frank Gaffney - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
Trump Begins Process Of Redistributing Department Of Education’s Duties - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
MESSAGE TO OUR KIDS:
Our generation all but handed our nation over to full-scale communists.
Your generation must take this opportunity to fight for human freedom. It only exists here.
Everywhere else in the world that seems ‘free’ only offers self-indulgence and permissiveness masquerading as liberty……that’s the bait!
"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well fought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free. – Ronald Reagan 1961
WOW fantastic overview from all presenters. So great to see this wide eyed perception of the real world. People are separating the FACTS from the B.S.
