Bird Flu Scare is a Ploy for More Mass Genetic Vaccination with Dr. Peter McCullough - ARTICLE/VIDEO (43 min.)

IHR Amendments Open Door to Perpetual Emergencies from Brownstone Institute - co-written by Dr. David Bell (former Gates employee, worked for years with the UN…..he knows where the bodies are buried) - the highlighted links in the article are also important to understand what actually happened - ARTICLE

Finland to offer bird flu vaccine to select groups of people, a possible global first--but will they tell the human subjects that 5x as many people who got the Audenz bird flu vaccine vs placebo died? - ARTICLE

Trump to get a Mistrial in NYC’s Legal Persecution? - ARTICLE

The Government's War on "Backyard" Farms - ARTICLE

Swiss Cardiologist Forced Into Psychiatric Hospital For Criticizing WHO Science Calls for the Abolishment of the WHO (Video) “Enough Is Enough!” – 5 min. VIDEO and written script

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share