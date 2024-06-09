Bird Flu/IHR Amendments/Trump Mistrial?/War on Backyard Farms/War on Doctors
Sunday June 9, 2024 Truth Bomb
Bird Flu Scare is a Ploy for More Mass Genetic Vaccination with Dr. Peter McCullough - ARTICLE/VIDEO (43 min.)
IHR Amendments Open Door to Perpetual Emergencies from Brownstone Institute - co-written by Dr. David Bell (former Gates employee, worked for years with the UN…..he knows where the bodies are buried) - the highlighted links in the article are also important to understand what actually happened - ARTICLE
Finland to offer bird flu vaccine to select groups of people, a possible global first--but will they tell the human subjects that 5x as many people who got the Audenz bird flu vaccine vs placebo died? - ARTICLE
Trump to get a Mistrial in NYC’s Legal Persecution? - ARTICLE
The Government's War on "Backyard" Farms - ARTICLE
Swiss Cardiologist Forced Into Psychiatric Hospital For Criticizing WHO Science Calls for the Abolishment of the WHO (Video) “Enough Is Enough!” – 5 min. VIDEO and written script
Dr. Thomas Binder is one of the great heroes, and it's shocking to learn that Switzerland tried to silence him with psychiatric punishment (in the style of the old Soviet Union). Dr. Binder talks straight and lays it on the line. Here is one of his pivotal articles from June 2021 exposing the Covid scamdemic, just as timely and relevant as when it was published.
The Prevailing Corona Nonsense Narrative, Debunked in 10 or 26 Minutes. Dr. Thomas Binder, M.D. https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-prevailing-corona-nonsense-narrative-debunked-in-10-or-26-minutes
...i posted this already Karen...i hope it's the right document.. Henry Lamb and Michael Coffman did warn... folk in Iowa must be, and i hope they are clued in as to the agenda... https://wcc.efs.iowa.gov/cs/idcplg?IdcService=GET_FILE&RevisionSelectionMethod=latest&dDocName=2099902&noSaveAs=1...