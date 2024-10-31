Supreme Court Allows Virginia To Purge Noncitizens From Voter Rolls - just another reason for the Democrats to increase the size of the Supreme Court and nominate a crew of traitors if they win next week - And another reason why the down ballot races are every bit as important (perhaps more important) to who wins the Presidency. If Trump does pull this off and we end up with a democrat congress that is yet another clue of a rigged election. People do not vote R for President an D down ballot. Just doesn’t happen. - ARTICLE

I just heard, by chance, the most extraordinary information about how DOJ turned Trump into a felon for questionably doing things that Biden has continued to do for 50 years, in and out of office by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

A conversation with Joseph B. Sweeney, former CIA Head of Litigation and the author of A Dangerous Injustice - If you are interested in the interview that Meryl refers to in her article I found it from another source. It is long but very interesting and informative and it is well worth the time to listen. I recommend sharing this interview far and wide. You will be shocked but not surprised - VIDEO (1 hr. 37 min.)

THIS INFORMATION IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO TENNESSEANS - MUST READ BOTH ARTICLES. I believe if this is true (I have no reason to believe otherwise) this could affect the Holston River as well.

Nuclear Fuel Manufacturer Claims "Minor Damage" While Neighboring Factory is Being Investigated for Several Dead and Missing Employees - our waterways are polluted with nuclear waster and not a peep about it. Grindestone Ministries' Pastor Bear is retired military ops and his job now is rescue missions - ARTICLE AND

Uncovering the Real Truth: What REALLY Happened in Western North Carolina | Bear Independent & Billy - ARTICLE

I was not kidding when I told you the UN and globalists are planning a new financial order for the world. *They aren't kidding either!* The World Bank is part of the UN system btw - by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

The Appalachian Silver Lining of Hurricane Helene: As the Government stepped back, God’s People Stepped Forward by Daniel Goodrich - ARTICLE

