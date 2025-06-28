SCOTUS Hands Trump A Landmark Victory: Nationwide Injunctions Are Dead - The Supreme Court did NOT rule on the actual birthright citizenship issue but it did put a crimp in the lower courts that tried to stop Trump. Amy Coney Barrett took leftist Justice Brown-Jackson to the tool shed. It was stated the SC will probably rule on birthright citizenship in October. I am very concerned about this because the court today know nothing about the original intent of the Constitution and even less about the 13th, 14th, 15th amendments - ARTICLE

Here is a copy of the SC opinion Trump v. Casa, Inc. OPINION

New York Bill Limiting Cows Sparks Farmer Revolt - understand there is a war against grazing animals (all of them). Why? They want the land!! That’s why. And they don’t care if they destroy our food supply to get the land. Just another part of the depopulation agenda - ARTICLE

‘Not Fit for Human Consumption’: Texas Could Require Warning Labels on Popular Snack Foods - ARTICLE

NIH-Funded Scientists Rebuild Pandemic-Capable H5N1 Virus Using Reverse Genetics, Drive Mammalian Adaptation and Drug Resistance: Journal 'Nature' - ARTICLE

Top Dems Support Radical Mamdani for NYC Mayor; Opponents: This Is What Mass Immigration Has Wrought - ARTICLE

The Upside of NYC Potentially Electing the Socialist Mamdani - I could not agree more. NYC will serve as an example of what the remaining American cities will need to avoid unless they want to see their city fall to communist rule which sadly some cities will embrace but most will not - NYC will serve as the poster city for how to destroy itself - ARTICLE

New York’s Embrace of Socialist Mayoral Candidate Is About Liberal Catharsis - ARTICLE

