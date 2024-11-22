SUSTAINS Act/UN Summit/Vaccines cause autism/Laken Riley/DEI Cash Cow/Dr. Naomi Wolf/Electric Trucks
Friday November 22, 2024 Truth Bomb
Hageman Files Bill to Repeal Sustains Act - this is great news and it is important to get this act repealed. It is nothing but a land grab and the resources on that land. It is also another scheme to feed the greed of the left. PLEASE call your US Rep and ask him/her to sign on to this bill and your US Senators to sponsor a companion bill. This new concept poses a serious risk to private property rights and encourages bad actors to weaponize conservation to lock up the productive use of lands in the name of climate change.” ARTICLE
UN Summit A “Massive Redistribution Scheme,” Says Policy Analyst - 13 min. VIDEO
Over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC show that vaccines cause autism By Steve Kirsch - ARTICLE
Outrage as progressive DA refused to seek death penalty for murder of Laken Riley - he may spend the rest of his life in prison (at our expense) but he gets to live while Laken is 6 feet under the ground and her family will have to live with her horrific death for the rest of their lives - This DA should lose her license to practice law - ARTICLE
DEI Cash Cow - they surely take care of their own now don’t they? ARTICLE
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "What Pfizer Had Internally Documented is the Greatest Crime Against Humanity in Recorded History.” by Dr. Naomi Wolf - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
Proof right here that they know EVs are not going to replace gas powered autos or trucks. There is no war against fossil fuels. The war is against mobility. No cars, no trucks, no planes, no trains, no buses, no mobility except by your own 2 feet and bike in your 15 Minute Prison. I saw a video of a bus full of passengers that had to get off the bus so it could go up a steep hill. WAKE UP. The issue is NEVER the issue. VIDEO
An old Doberman starts chasing a squirrel and, before long, discovers that he's lost.
Looking about, he sees a puma heading in his direction, intent on finding lunch.
The old Doberman thinks, "Oh, oh! This cannot get much worse!”
Noticing some bones on the ground nearby, he immediately settles down to chew on the bones with his back to the approaching cat.
Just as the puma is about to leap, the old Doberman exclaims loudly,
"Boy, that was one delicious mountain lion! I wonder if there are any more around here?”
Hearing this, the young puma halts his attack in mid-stride. A look of terror comes over him, and he slinks away into the trees.
"Whew!," says the puma, "That was close! That old Doberman nearly had me!”
Meanwhile, the squirrel, watching from a nearby tree, figures that he can use this knowledge to his advantage and trade it for protection from the puma.
The squirrel soon catches up with him, spills the beans, and strikes a deal with the mountain lion.
The young lion is furious at being made a fool of and says, "Here, squirrel, hop on my back and see what's going to happen to that conniving canine!”
Now, the old Doberman sees the puma coming with the squirrel on his back and thinks, "What am I going to do now? " But instead of running, the dog sits down.
With his back to his attackers, the old Doberman pretends he hasn't seen them yet. Just when they get close enough to hear, the old Doberman says……..
"Where's that squirrel? I sent him an hour ago to bring another mountain lion!”
Moral: If you know your enemy but not yourself, you will lose half your battles. If you know yourself and not your enemy, you will lose half your battles.
If you know both your enemy and yourself, you will win your battles. – Sun Tsu.
The CDC admits it now, eh?
What they don't tell you is that by reducing EMF, we can clear neurotoxin heavy metals from the "microwave" of our brain: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/autism