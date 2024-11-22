Hageman Files Bill to Repeal Sustains Act - this is great news and it is important to get this act repealed. It is nothing but a land grab and the resources on that land. It is also another scheme to feed the greed of the left. PLEASE call your US Rep and ask him/her to sign on to this bill and your US Senators to sponsor a companion bill. This new concept poses a serious risk to private property rights and encourages bad actors to weaponize conservation to lock up the productive use of lands in the name of climate change.” ARTICLE

UN Summit A “Massive Redistribution Scheme,” Says Policy Analyst - 13 min. VIDEO

Over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC show that vaccines cause autism By Steve Kirsch - ARTICLE

Outrage as progressive DA refused to seek death penalty for murder of Laken Riley - he may spend the rest of his life in prison (at our expense) but he gets to live while Laken is 6 feet under the ground and her family will have to live with her horrific death for the rest of their lives - This DA should lose her license to practice law - ARTICLE

DEI Cash Cow - they surely take care of their own now don’t they? ARTICLE

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "What Pfizer Had Internally Documented is the Greatest Crime Against Humanity in Recorded History.” by Dr. Naomi Wolf - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Proof right here that they know EVs are not going to replace gas powered autos or trucks. There is no war against fossil fuels. The war is against mobility. No cars, no trucks, no planes, no trains, no buses, no mobility except by your own 2 feet and bike in your 15 Minute Prison. I saw a video of a bus full of passengers that had to get off the bus so it could go up a steep hill. WAKE UP. The issue is NEVER the issue. VIDEO

