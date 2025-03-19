TAKE ACTION: SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S “AMERICA FIRST INVESTMENT POLICY” - this policy of Trump’s is very important. Please take the time to read and process the request to take action - TAKE ACTION

I will reserve my own personal comments about this video with Elon Must but here is the description of the interview: When Australia faced a massive energy crisis, Musk didn’t just talk—he took action. In 2017, he bet the world that Tesla could build the largest lithium-ion battery in history within 100 days—or it would be free. Many doubted him. But he delivered.



During a 60 Minutes interview, Musk got emotional hearing how high electricity costs were forcing Australians to choose between power and food. Instead of brushing it off, he made a promise: to work harder.



This moment captures what sets Musk apart—he doesn’t just chase profits, he solves real-world problems. His relentless work ethic, bold risks, and deep sense of responsibility turned an ambitious idea into a game-changing reality.

I ask that you read the comments from viewers and don’t forget how he stepped in to help the victims of hurricane Helene when there was no communication. 1 min. VIDEO

Why the Department of Education Must Be Abolished by Dr. Carole Haynes - I agree with Dr. Haynes conclusion that actually shutting down the US Dept. of Education has a slim chance of happening during Trump’s administration. The best way to do it is for every state to pull out. But that won’t happen either because state governments hold their citizens in slavery to the federal funding and they truly do not care if our kids graduate high school not knowing how to read, write or do math. All that matters is to keep the federal funds flowing. Truth be known most of the funding for education comes from state taxes and if we were to get out from under the federal Dept. of Education and got back to the system that once made us a beacon for education we would find a huge savings by not adhering to all the garbage that comes out of DC. - ARTICLE

These two are related:

CHD.TV Exclusive: Parents of Child Who Died During Texas Measles Outbreak Speak Out - it is very obvious to me this child was not given the proper medical treatment. Was it punishment to the parents because they do not believe in vaccines for their children? Why would they put a child on a vent when she had pneumonia in one lung without trying breathing treatments and the normal protocols for pneumonia? I believe this story is going to get really big and it should - ARTICLE/VIDEO (18 min.)

Texas Health Officials Reject Doctor’s Plea to Recommend Measles Treatment - I hope you see what is going on here. A child gets the measles and all they do is say the child should have had the measles shot and then deny care??? Its you damn well will take your vaccines or when you get sick we are going to just let you die. ARTICLE

Chief Justice John Roberts by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

