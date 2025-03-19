Take Action/Elon Musk/Dept. of Ed Must Go/Measles/Lex Greene
Wednesday March 19, 2025 Truth Bomb
TAKE ACTION: SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S “AMERICA FIRST INVESTMENT POLICY” - this policy of Trump’s is very important. Please take the time to read and process the request to take action - TAKE ACTION
I will reserve my own personal comments about this video with Elon Must but here is the description of the interview: When Australia faced a massive energy crisis, Musk didn’t just talk—he took action. In 2017, he bet the world that Tesla could build the largest lithium-ion battery in history within 100 days—or it would be free. Many doubted him. But he delivered.
During a 60 Minutes interview, Musk got emotional hearing how high electricity costs were forcing Australians to choose between power and food. Instead of brushing it off, he made a promise: to work harder.
This moment captures what sets Musk apart—he doesn’t just chase profits, he solves real-world problems. His relentless work ethic, bold risks, and deep sense of responsibility turned an ambitious idea into a game-changing reality.
I ask that you read the comments from viewers and don’t forget how he stepped in to help the victims of hurricane Helene when there was no communication. 1 min. VIDEO
Why the Department of Education Must Be Abolished by Dr. Carole Haynes - I agree with Dr. Haynes conclusion that actually shutting down the US Dept. of Education has a slim chance of happening during Trump’s administration. The best way to do it is for every state to pull out. But that won’t happen either because state governments hold their citizens in slavery to the federal funding and they truly do not care if our kids graduate high school not knowing how to read, write or do math. All that matters is to keep the federal funds flowing. Truth be known most of the funding for education comes from state taxes and if we were to get out from under the federal Dept. of Education and got back to the system that once made us a beacon for education we would find a huge savings by not adhering to all the garbage that comes out of DC. - ARTICLE
These two are related:
CHD.TV Exclusive: Parents of Child Who Died During Texas Measles Outbreak Speak Out - it is very obvious to me this child was not given the proper medical treatment. Was it punishment to the parents because they do not believe in vaccines for their children? Why would they put a child on a vent when she had pneumonia in one lung without trying breathing treatments and the normal protocols for pneumonia? I believe this story is going to get really big and it should - ARTICLE/VIDEO (18 min.)
Texas Health Officials Reject Doctor’s Plea to Recommend Measles Treatment - I hope you see what is going on here. A child gets the measles and all they do is say the child should have had the measles shot and then deny care??? Its you damn well will take your vaccines or when you get sick we are going to just let you die. ARTICLE
Chief Justice John Roberts by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Took action and shared!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/03/14/nx-s1-5327425/covid-shortages-doctors-nurses-iowa-rural-hospitals-burnout-health-workforce
Quote from NPR article 3-14-2025.
"Some of that can be traced to the pandemic, said Sara Bruns, Keokuk County Hospital's nurse manager.
She recalled that some critical COVID patients died when they couldn't be transferred to larger hospitals with more advanced intensive care unit (ICU) equipment, because those hospitals didn't have the staff to take on more patients.
"We had to make the horrible decision of 'You're probably not going to make it,'" Bruns recalled, saying many patients were then listed as a DNR, or "do not resuscitate."