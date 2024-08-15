So who is the “weird” one??

This is the BEST laugh you will have all day…..possibly all week - Thanks to L. U. for sending - 36 secs. VIDEO

Report: Tim Walz Praised Hitler-Supporting Imam as ‘Master Teacher,’ Contradicting Campaign - this Imam that Walz praises is a radical America hating man and Walz is sucking up to him. Master teacher of what? Hate?? How to kill the infidel?? ARTICLE/VIDEO

Exclusive — Peter Schweizer Lays Out Tim Walz’s Love of China - and don’t forget Kamala and her husband also have close ties to communist China - ARTICLE

Domestic Terrorist Profile - this is the first Substack publication by a loyal and very insightful, knowledgeable email friend. I am so glad he finally took the plunge to spread his much needed wisdom on Substack - ARTICLE

Kamala to shut down detention centers DAY ONE - VIDEO

Kory and Marik were just stripped of their specialty board certifications. So was I, but the ABIM never even bothered to tell me. - this is a disgrace and it needs to stop - ARTICLE

