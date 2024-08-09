And Governor Tim Walz stood by and allowed them to destroy this city and the livelihood of many business owners AND Kamala Harris raised money to help (and she encouraged them) the rioters. Any American that votes for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is an an enemy to America and the American people.

Governor Walz - One persons socialism is another person neighborliness. Take note of the QR code and the donations coming in. 30 secs. VIDEO

Americas Voice News Warroom host Natalie Winters (standing in for Steve Bannon) with Trevor Loudon exposes Tim Walz and his communist ties. Kamala Harris also has deep communist ties with the CCP too. 14 min. VIDEO

Part 2 - 8 min. VIDEO

Singapore Officially Releases Annual Birth and Death Report 2023: Post Vax Deaths Continues to Erupt and Stunning Declining Births - this IS how depopulation works - ARTICLE

The state of Georgia owes Donald J. Trump an apology - VIDEOS (several videos of the press conference and the reopening of SEB-2023-025)

Virginia Removes More Than 6,000 Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls - ARTICLE

America’s first all-Muslim city council just got exposed for participating in mass voter fraud… and that is not all; many Muslims around the country are committing welfare fraud, setting up false daycares and much more and no one dare touch them in fear of having their city burned down - make no nmistake they plan to take over EVERY American city - they come to conquer not to assimilate - And the Michigan Governor just signed a law making it a crime to request a recount based on the allegation of election fraud. ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Richard Nixon: The CIA feared me and 'had good reason' to take me down - Was Richard Nixon set-up? I believe without a doubt that he was - it is a miracle that his fate was not sealed the same way they sealed the fate of JFK, RFK and Martin Luther King - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share