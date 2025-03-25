Tariffs are working/George Soros/Human guinea pigs/Trump EO/New CDC Director/UK and Trump/Mark Carney
Tuesday March 25, 2025 Truth Bomb
Trump Estimates ‘$4 Trillion Worth of Companies’ Are ‘Moving Back’ to U.S. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 very short videos)
Rolls-Royce Planning to Shift Production to United States to Avoid Trump Tariffs: Report - ARTICLE
India Law Enforcement Raids George Soros' Open Source Foundation - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
The Human 'Guinea Pig' Experimentation on a Man - Thanks to Gerry _O’C - they did this to a lot of people in the UK, Australia - they used remdesivir in the US to kill people - ARTICLE
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARES C02 IS NOT A POLLUTANT AND IS ESSENTIAL FOR PLANTS - ARTICLE
Trump Picks Ai Biosecurity Expert and Acting CDC Director for the CDC Position - another bad pick under HHS - it looks like RFK Jr. is going to be on an island all by himself - ARTICLE
Trump Says Joining the Commonwealth "Sounds good to me!" - King Charles is the spawn of Satan - is Trump serious or playing a game?? 5 min. VIDEO
Mark Carney, who never won an election, becomes Canada's PM. How did that happen? - I truly believe, if possible, Carney will be more dangerous than Trudeau - ARTICLE
...thank you very much Karen, wonderful, i greatly appreciate your efforts and your posting the silentkey link, and the effects of your drawing attention to their struggle, and affecting us all, will be profound!...God bless you Karen and all yours!...🙏➕🙏...