Trump Estimates ‘$4 Trillion Worth of Companies’ Are ‘Moving Back’ to U.S. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 very short videos)

Rolls-Royce Planning to Shift Production to United States to Avoid Trump Tariffs: Report - ARTICLE

India Law Enforcement Raids George Soros' Open Source Foundation - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

The Human 'Guinea Pig' Experimentation on a Man - Thanks to Gerry _O’C - they did this to a lot of people in the UK, Australia - they used remdesivir in the US to kill people - ARTICLE

TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARES C02 IS NOT A POLLUTANT AND IS ESSENTIAL FOR PLANTS - ARTICLE

Trump Picks Ai Biosecurity Expert and Acting CDC Director for the CDC Position - another bad pick under HHS - it looks like RFK Jr. is going to be on an island all by himself - ARTICLE

Trump Says Joining the Commonwealth "Sounds good to me!" - King Charles is the spawn of Satan - is Trump serious or playing a game?? 5 min. VIDEO

Mark Carney, who never won an election, becomes Canada's PM. How did that happen? - I truly believe, if possible, Carney will be more dangerous than Trudeau - ARTICLE

