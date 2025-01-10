I am making no accusations nor am I convinced one way or the other of Trump’s motivation regarding the Gulf of America, Panama Canal, Greenland and Canada but I have studied UN Agenda 21, Technocracy and Mega Regions for a long time (20 years) and Trump’s proposals sent up a red flag to me. The plan matches up way too well with plans that were created as far back as the 1930’s. So we need to at least keep this information in our memory bank and stay alert.

Is Trump Pursuing Technocracy’s Dream To Create The Great American Technate? from Patrick Wood - The map at the top of this article is from 1934. The NASCO map (a bit further down) has also been around for years. Is the NASCO map why Gates is buying up so much land? It would be interesting to see where Gates land is located in correlation to the proposed 584K acres that would need to be taken to create the NASCO layout. Is this why Gates wanted to meet with Trump? Also, Elon Musk’s maternal grandfather was one of the original group of Technocrats (Technocracy) from the 1930’s. He believed we should do away with all politicans and replace them with technocracy run by scientists and engineers. His name was Joshua Haldeman (born in America, moved to Canada -where he was no longer welcome by the Canadian government - then to South Africa). Just sayin’ - I am not sold on anything at this point but I think we all need to look at both sides of the coin and be alert - Is someone feeding Trump a trojan horse? Be sure to see my ending commentary on “the other side of the coin.” ARTICLE

Trump Wants a North American Technate by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

Joshua Haldeman (Elon’s maternal grandfather) - take special note to the names this crowd used……..numbers instead of names. Elon’s son has a set of numbers for a name. Coincidence?? ARTICLE

Map of Mega Regions (the gray areas are where human presence will be forbidden. “Cascadia” will be made up of Washington state, Oregon, Idaho, and VANCOUVER. These regional plans have been circulating for years. HERE is a short video by Rosa Kore on the Mega Regions.

10 world Mega Kingdoms of the 1970’s. Region #1 looks just like the 1934 map.

On the other side of the coin….I attended a call from DC with Trump nominee Russell Vought on Thursday afternoon. Russell Vought is President Trump’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget in his second presidential term. He talked a lot of about the economy, budget and taxes. But he strongly stressed that Trump’s move to get back the Panama Canal and his moves toward Greenland and Canada is not to create a North American Union or a One World Government. He said it was Trump’s plan to increase and strengthen American sovereignty not the opposite. He took a lot of time to discuss the strategy. I thought this call was very timely. Taking all of this into consideration we need to look at this from both sides and remain vigilant. Do not go blindly into the night.

