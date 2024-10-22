GET OUT AND VOTE and GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO VOTE. For those that say both candidates are corrupt and I cannot vote for the lesser of 2 evils….as Ben Carson said last night…..”unless you are voting for Jesus Christ you are always voting for the lesser of 2 evils”

Terry McMahon Speech Outside the FourCourts... Extraordinary words Really. No one has said it better. They are also trying to make Ireland great again. The people of Ireland and many other countries are tired of how their “leaders” have destroyed their countries just like here in the US. - Thanks to Bestsis - 13 minutes VIDEO

The Real ID, Is A Real Problem - I personally will never get a Real ID and anyone that does is part of the problem. To travel DOMESTICALLY you need a Real ID…..really? Does “papers please” ring any bells; raise any red flags?? ARTICLE

A Big Store, Pig in a Poke, with a Pidgeon Drop and a Kansas City Shuffle by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

Trump Supporters Targeted by Radical Left with Threatening Letters Warn ‘Your Support Comes with a Price’ - ARTICLE

This young wife and mother was sent to prison for 3 1/2 years for peacefully protesting at an abortion clinic - Since when is it OK to lock people up for peacefully protesting for any reason? We have people beating people up, burning down buildings, looting and murdering and they are still on the streets but a young woman peacefully protesting at an abortion clinic goes to jail. That is one law Trump needs to have repealed immediately and all of those in jail for thought crimes and praying over the unborn must be set free WITH reparations. VIDEO

Zelensky's game of nuclear blackmail - someone needs to take this twit behind the wood shed - ARTICLE

