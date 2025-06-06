The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025) | Full Documentary - MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY - 1 hr. 52 min. VIDEO

“The enemy is inside the gates.” with Emerald Robinson and Dr. Kruse - Thanks to Beth T. - 7 min. VIDEO

FDA exposed - hundreds of drugs approved with no proof they work - motive=MONEY….the FDA gets a kickack from big pharma for every drug they approve. HHS which includes CDC, FDA, NIH needs to be shut down. It is just one of many, many unconstitutional agencies and is corrupt to the core. ARTICLE

Dr. Kelly Victory: Obama’s ban on gain-of-function research incited relocation to Chinese labs - Dr. Victory is the doctor RFK Jr. wanted as the US Surgeon General - 2 min. VIDEO

America's Kleptocracy by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share