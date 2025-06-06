The Agenda/The enemy inside the gates/FDA/Dr. Victory/Lex Greene
Friday June 6, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025) | Full Documentary - MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY - 1 hr. 52 min. VIDEO
“The enemy is inside the gates.” with Emerald Robinson and Dr. Kruse - Thanks to Beth T. - 7 min. VIDEO
FDA exposed - hundreds of drugs approved with no proof they work - motive=MONEY….the FDA gets a kickack from big pharma for every drug they approve. HHS which includes CDC, FDA, NIH needs to be shut down. It is just one of many, many unconstitutional agencies and is corrupt to the core. ARTICLE
Dr. Kelly Victory: Obama’s ban on gain-of-function research incited relocation to Chinese labs - Dr. Victory is the doctor RFK Jr. wanted as the US Surgeon General - 2 min. VIDEO
America's Kleptocracy by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Psalm 94
1 The Lord is a God who avenges.
O God who avenges, shine forth.
2 Rise up, Judge of the earth;
pay back to the proud what they deserve.
3 How long, Lord, will the wicked,
how long will the wicked be jubilant?
4 They pour out arrogant words;
all the evildoers are full of boasting.
5 They crush your people, Lord;
they oppress your inheritance.
6 They slay the widow and the foreigner;
they murder the fatherless.
7 They say, “The Lord does not see;
the God of Jacob takes no notice.”
8 Take notice, you senseless ones among the people;
you fools, when will you become wise?
9 Does he who fashioned the ear not hear?
Does he who formed the eye not see?
10 Does he who disciplines nations not punish?
Does he who teaches mankind lack knowledge?
11 The Lord knows all human plans;
he knows that they are futile.