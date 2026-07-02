Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Tom Wigand
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>>The DOJ must take action and start removing some of the Justices that are openly pushing their own political bias not the original intent of the Constitution.

As complimentary to your point, may I offer for your consideration my Substack (posted yesterday) in which I <ahem> "hint" that Justice Thomas laid out the case that Roberts et als. - in their crafting of the Barbara decision - violated the rules (Canons) of judicial ethics.

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