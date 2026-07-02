I had put this together the day the SC opinion on “birthright” citizenship was released and for some unknown reason forgot to schedule it for publication…..so here goes

Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship - and the meme above pertains to SC decisions too. It is time to remove some of the SC Justices for bad behavior. SC Justices DO NOT have lifelong appointments. The Constitution states they can be removed for bad behavior. The DOJ must take action and start removing some of the Justices that are openly pushing their own political bias not the original intent of the Constitution. All one has to do is read the US Senate Debate of 1866 (the part on Reconstruction). This debate described every part of the 14th Amendment which was passed in 1868. I have read it. It clearly states if born on US soil you are a citizen as long as you are born of citizens. It is clear the 14th Amendment was addressing the recently freed slaves, Indians, Chinese in CA and gypsies in PA. It also describes in full the meaning of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” and “due process.” Some American Indians during this debate did not get citizenship because they were subject to the jurisdiction of their tribe not the US. This opinion MUST be challenged ASAP. ARTICLE

Supreme Court Deeply Divided as Barrett Sides With Liberals on Mail Ballot Deadline [WATCH] - ARTICLE/VIDEO

US SUPREME COURT IS COMPROMISED: SCOTUS Upholds Late Mail-In Ballot Counting - ARTICLE

Supreme Court Fails All Americans…..Again - I am sure Lex had this article written weeks ago just waiting for the vote - ARTICLE

Funny how they have used Marbury v. Madison to hand over unconstitutional power to the Supreme Court but if one were to actually read the case you would find that is not the truth at all………………..Thanks to A.J. C for sending me this post from Birdwoman.

Birdwoman

When rulers treat the Constitution like graffiti on a crumbling wall, the only moral response is to declare their edicts null and void.

Liberty demands nothing less.

Our federal bureaucracy churns out thousands of pages of regulations, mandates, and “emergency” powers that mock the document’s plain limits on authority.

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