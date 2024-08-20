What we saw yesterday in Chicago yesterday is what many before us warned would happen when you allow people from countries whose culture conflicts with ours. We have Ted Kennedy to thank for allowing these people into our country ignoring warnings they would never assimilate but try to take control and we are seeing it in our streets today. Instead of deporting them they bow to them and pretty soon the US will look like many of the countries in which they allowed these foreigners to take over their communities.

BREAKING: Naval Officer Publishes Powerful Dossier Exposing The Leaders Of The Deep State— Meet The Council Running America - VIDEO (60 min.)

HERE is a link to the document The Council: Who is Running the United States Department of Just US

The Dark Money Intimidation Group Attacking Election Lawyers - ARTICLE

Is Harris’ Rise to the Democratic Candidate with a Primary Vote Constitutional? - since when did a little thing like the Constitution stop these corrupt communists in the Democrat party?? I want to know why not one person in the Republican party is challenging what the Democrats are doing/did??? of course we all know why. They are every bit as corrupt as the Democrats. ARTICLE

Republicans Accuse Biden Of Impeachable Offense In Highly Anticipated Report - Gee what a coincidence…..weeks after Biden steps down they decide to release a report saying Biden is a criminal and a traitor. They have known for years that Biden was a criminal. Why do you think Obama made him VP?? The House has already passed impeachment against Biden and the Senate is refusing to act on it. They cold remove him today. He needs to be put in prison. Kamala also must be removed from the ballot. She is NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and you need to shout this to everyone and everywhere you can. ARTICLE

Commie Kamala’s New Economic Policy - the sad part is many Americans that have already been indoctrinated into the socialist philosophy in this country of free handouts. Are they free? Who pays for them? It surely isn’t Kamala Harris. YOU will pay as you already do for every free handout. What she proposes is nothing but campaing rhetoric like Biden’s college loan relief. If these policies do take hold it will make things much worse and she knows that. But the left also knows that most Americans love “free” handouts. ARTICLE

Gavin Newsom Unveils Proposal That Would Require Minimum Fuel Reserve - typical democrat….blaming their failed policies on everyone except themselves who are truly the real problem. Kamala Harris blaming grocery store owners for high food prices instead of the Biden/Harris administration policies. What they propose is straight out of the communist manual. Most Americans do not remember back when Nixon did this and the damage it caused rolling into the Carter administration. Price controls only work for the communist. They are meant to destroy. 2 California communists. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share