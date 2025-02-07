The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.This dossier by Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman has garnered a HUGE amount of attention. ARTICLE/VIDEO (38 min.)

Just in case you believe that smart meters (smart everything) will not be used to cut off your electric usage one day, at will, there are those that know that is the final agenda - Californians that believe the climate change hoax are not good citizens. They are obedient sheeple being led to slaughter - 1 min. VIDEO

Argentina Announces Withdrawal From WHO Over COVID Lockdown ‘Economic Catastrophe’ & Possible Crimes Against Humanity - First the US, then Malaysia, then Italy and now Argentina……what country will be next? ARTICLE

Conservatives Revolt Against Liberal Education Department Pick - For those in Tennessee that do not know the name Penny Schwinn many of us here in TN, TX, MD, DE, CA know her well and we also know that when she came to TN from TX (while a lot of scandal was taking place naming Schwinn) this was her 7th job in 10 years. Everywhere this Broad Institute, CRT, DEI, Teach For America leftist was employed she caused havoc, broke the rules and did as any good Broad Institute, TFA leftist was trained to do and now she was nominated to be US Deputy Secretary of Education. Along from Obama’s Arne Duncan or Trumps Betsy DeVos (American Federation for Children) it doesn’t get any worse than Penny Schwinn. The Broad Institute believes in privatizing education, run it like a business and that is what is taught to education administrators that attend the Broad Institute. Eli Broad, Bill Gates and the Walton Family Foundation were the 3 largest funders of Common Core and of course the American tax payer again funding their own education demise - PLEASE write to Sen. Blackburn and Sen. Hagerty and ask them to vote NO for Penny Schwinn (share this article with them when you send your email) ARTICLE

South Carolina AG sends letter to Speaker Johnson in reference to state level charges against Anthony Fauci. I have been told SC AG is talking to other AGs to join him. LETTER ON X

