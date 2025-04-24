If COVID Did Not Kill People in the Numbers We Were Told, What Did? Um, Influenza, Doctors and Nurses, COVID Jabs. You Know, the Word is "Genocide" by Dr. Rima Laibow - what we had was untreated flu and fear porn propagated in order to develop a vaccine (bio weapon) Fauci and Gates partnered in the Decade of Vaccines which was to end in 2020 (coincidence??). The goal was to create and mandate a global flu shot……catching on yet??? ARTICLE

The Virus Did Not Kill the World. The Biodefense Lockdown-Until-Vaccine Response Did. by Debbie Lerman - ARTICLE

I Want to Stop CBDCs – What Can I Do? by Catherine Austin-Fitts and Carolyn Betts - this is good advice and a lot of it I myself have implemented - We must think liberty and freedom before convenience - ARTICLE

Billionaire technocrat Peter Thiel's company, Palantir, lands $30 million contract with ICE to help round up and deport illegals by Leo Hohmann - Thiel has way too much involvement in this administration. And I shared how deeply embedded he is last week in my Substack - ARTICLE

