The Deep State Media by Lex Greene - and be sure to see the short clip of Hillary……and NO it is not AI….it is real - ARTICLE

Subjects and Citizens: A Treatise by Justice Clarence Thomas - I hope you will take the time to read the article and Justice Thomas’s dissenting opinion joined by Justice Gorsuch - It is long but accurate if one were to actually study and read the writings of the time when the 14th Amendment was debated. US Senate Debate of 1866 under Reconstruction is another important document. It is apparent that Justice Thomas and Justice Gorsuch read it - ARTICLE/TREATISE

A Cox Media Heir Financing the Left’s Shock Troops Just Got Hit With a Federal Terrorism Indictment - ARTICLE

Deflocking America is just the beginning of the long road back to freedom by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEO (by Greg Reese) (5 min.)

Climate Engineered Drought, Heat Dome & Wildfires – Dane Wigington - ARTICLE/VIDEO (43 min.)

Who owns Bobby? Review of MAHA Alliance financials for 2024-2025. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

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