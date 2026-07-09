The End of Tyranny - several weeks ago I provided information about an on-line musical that was created by a professional opera singer that had her career ruined because of her beliefs, especially her belief about the COVID jab. She has put together a musical called “The End of Tyranny”. The musical can be seen live or it can be streamed on-line. It is my hope you will support her work and help these talented and brave artists that have not fallen victim to the propaganda that most in the entertainment business have.

There were some issues with ticket purchases but those issues have been resolved. The same issues that plague a lot of events that go against the grain affected the ability to purchase tickets. I got a ticket and had no issues.

The creator of The End of Tyranny is: Claire Stadtmueller. Look her up. She has a beautiful voice. HERE is some information about Claire and why she created “The End of Tyranny”.

The show will air on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 3:30pm. You can attend in person at: Lighthouse Commons, 1365 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT 06053

You can purchase tickets on line for both in person attendance or livestream at: www.TheEndofTyranny.org

You can also make a tax deductible donation if you cannot attend.

Defund the Judicial Branch? by Lex Greene - A lot of Americans, not surprisingly, do not know that our Constitution only requires ONE court and that is the US Supreme Court. All of the lower courts are created by Congress. Most people also do not know that our Constitution says SC Justices remain in office as long as they demonstrate “good behavior” and I think anyone that truly understands the Constitution also know most of the members of the SC have not demonstrated “good behavior.” They have all at one time violated the Constitution but some much more often than others. Congress can defund the lower courts, consolidate the lower courts and Congress can also decide which cases they hear. HELLO CONGRESS, WAKE UP AND START DOING YOUR JOB!!! ARTICLE

“We’ve taught children to hate their own country” — Katharine Birbalsingh [ARC 2026] - GET YOUR KIDS OUT OF THE SYSTEM or one day they will turn on YOU. Communism starts in the schools - Although she is speaking from her British perspective what she is saying is a global movement and has happened in the US and other countries as well - Thanks to Carol D. - 14 min. VIDEO

HOWARD ZINN - How has Howard Zinn influenced the American Public Education system? A Subscriber (Brent B.) send me this pdf about Mr. Zinn and I found it to be most timely given the video I had just watched which is posted above -

Howard Zinn 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

EXC: Democrat Voting Registration Group Takes Foreign Money To ‘Change The Outcome’ Of U.S. Elections Against Republicans by Natalie Winters - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

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