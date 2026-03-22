The Epstein/Bannon Interview by ESC (Escape Key) For anyone that is interested in digging deep into a subject as I am inclined to do I am putting this in a separate Substack. This article by Escape Key is long and very deep but I found it fascinating. ESC has done a series of articles all embedded as links in this article. Bottom line is we have been screwed for decades because we have been brainwashed into thinking our government and people in charge have our best interest at heart. I think many of us had come to the realization long ago to trust the government or anyone with lots of money and power is not realistic or smart. What to do about it? I follow Catherine Austin-Fitts advice. PREPARE for crisis. Use cash. Get out of debt. Diversify. Learn how to grow some food. Create a community that will come together when needed. We cannot stop what is going to happen but if we are smart and practice responsible living we can ride out the storm because what they have planned cannot work and our only hope is when it fails all of these monsters fail with it. ARTICLE

I had listened to the 2 hour interview with Bannon and Epstein prior to this article. If you want to listen to it here is a link. ESC also provides links to snippets in his/her article - VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING