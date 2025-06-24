Good Video Summary of President Trump’s Focus on Deconstructing the Global Order - I have not shared anything about the attack on Iran because to me nothing has been worth sharing. All of the know nothing, corrupt, arm chair warrior media outlets promoting sensationalism in order to get article clicks are the real problem. Everyone that truly has no clue are attacking what the President has done while I prefer (for once in a very long time) to trust our President (I do not trust Congress at all) who is dedicated to surgical in and out strategy instead of 20 year battles that cost many lives and make the war whores rich. The article and video included in this post is to me the first worthy of sharing - ARTICLE/VIDEO (13 min.)
And then…..Trump Announces Ceasefire in Iran-Israel ’12 Day War’ - lets hope they keep their word - ARTICLE
RFK Jr. Announces “Health Insurance Breakthrough” That Affects Nearly 260 Million Americans - ARTICLE
BREAKING: SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TRUMP ADMIN TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO COUNTRIES THEY ARE NOT FROM - ARTICLE
Trump's Next Target by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
LEX GREENE: "If Trump isn’t the “right guy” to get this accomplished…then there is no right guy in the political realm..."
Look at Trump's qualifications:
1. He is already a billionaire. He's not in it for the money. He cannot be bribed or offered incentives.
2. He has ONE goal: Make America Great Again. And, he has not waivered from it.
3. He's been phenomenally successful at business for 50 years. NOT ONE POLITICIAN in America can boast of that. Hardly any of them have ever signed the FRONT of a check!!
4. He has endured everything the US-based Communist Party can throw at him. Nothing they have tried has intimidated him, weakened him, or caused him to waiver.
5. His mere presence causes every one of his enemies to self-identify...even the guy who commented just below this comment.
6. He is honest to a fault. He does not lie.
7. He cares for people. He is a SERVANT of the people. His reward is seeing Americans rise up.
8. He hates corruption. He seeks it out and destroys it.
9. He hates war. He tries HARD to make agreements that benefit everyone LONG before resorting to the military. If countries like Iran test him on this, they lose. But, he always comes back and makes a new offer of peace. (Look for factories and world-class resorts to be built on top of the former nuclear facilities in Iran.)
10. He and God share the same problem: nobody reads their books!!!!
Donald Trump: Dumb Insane and Dangerous
He has betrayed the whole world in the Name of the Jews.
What is more... people should be aware of the USS NIMITZ... primed for decommission... sent to Iran as a preemptive False Flag to drag the USA into WW3!.
It is official: Donald Trump is the dumbest POTUS ever.
Also he is a pathological liar to no one's surprise because he is a Jew.
Somehow he thinks he is the Messiah... having a replica of the Ark of the covenant at Mar a Largo.
Messiah with a God complex and he's saving no one.
With the single most idiotic and dumb unhinged act any POTUS has ever managed to do in the History of the USA Trump not only nullified and undermined himself and his Administration... but he also ensured that the USA has lost whatever little was left in the eyes of the world.
No one ever will take the USA seriously or trustworthy ever again... the USA has lost its credibility... the mighty is no more.
Donald Trump has brought the US Empire down at warpspeed... and there is no turning back.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/donald-trump-dumb-insane-and-dangerous