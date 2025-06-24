Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Brent Briggs
3h

LEX GREENE: "If Trump isn’t the “right guy” to get this accomplished…then there is no right guy in the political realm..."

Look at Trump's qualifications:

1. He is already a billionaire. He's not in it for the money. He cannot be bribed or offered incentives.

2. He has ONE goal: Make America Great Again. And, he has not waivered from it.

3. He's been phenomenally successful at business for 50 years. NOT ONE POLITICIAN in America can boast of that. Hardly any of them have ever signed the FRONT of a check!!

4. He has endured everything the US-based Communist Party can throw at him. Nothing they have tried has intimidated him, weakened him, or caused him to waiver.

5. His mere presence causes every one of his enemies to self-identify...even the guy who commented just below this comment.

6. He is honest to a fault. He does not lie.

7. He cares for people. He is a SERVANT of the people. His reward is seeing Americans rise up.

8. He hates corruption. He seeks it out and destroys it.

9. He hates war. He tries HARD to make agreements that benefit everyone LONG before resorting to the military. If countries like Iran test him on this, they lose. But, he always comes back and makes a new offer of peace. (Look for factories and world-class resorts to be built on top of the former nuclear facilities in Iran.)

10. He and God share the same problem: nobody reads their books!!!!

Fritz Freud
4h

Donald Trump: Dumb Insane and Dangerous

He has betrayed the whole world in the Name of the Jews.

What is more... people should be aware of the USS NIMITZ... primed for decommission... sent to Iran as a preemptive False Flag to drag the USA into WW3!.

It is official: Donald Trump is the dumbest POTUS ever.

Also he is a pathological liar to no one's surprise because he is a Jew.

Somehow he thinks he is the Messiah... having a replica of the Ark of the covenant at Mar a Largo.

Messiah with a God complex and he's saving no one.

With the single most idiotic and dumb unhinged act any POTUS has ever managed to do in the History of the USA Trump not only nullified and undermined himself and his Administration... but he also ensured that the USA has lost whatever little was left in the eyes of the world.

No one ever will take the USA seriously or trustworthy ever again... the USA has lost its credibility... the mighty is no more.

Donald Trump has brought the US Empire down at warpspeed... and there is no turning back.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/donald-trump-dumb-insane-and-dangerous

