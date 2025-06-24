Good Video Summary of President Trump’s Focus on Deconstructing the Global Order - I have not shared anything about the attack on Iran because to me nothing has been worth sharing. All of the know nothing, corrupt, arm chair warrior media outlets promoting sensationalism in order to get article clicks are the real problem. Everyone that truly has no clue are attacking what the President has done while I prefer (for once in a very long time) to trust our President (I do not trust Congress at all) who is dedicated to surgical in and out strategy instead of 20 year battles that cost many lives and make the war whores rich. The article and video included in this post is to me the first worthy of sharing - ARTICLE/VIDEO (13 min.)

And then…..Trump Announces Ceasefire in Iran-Israel ’12 Day War’ - lets hope they keep their word - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Announces “Health Insurance Breakthrough” That Affects Nearly 260 Million Americans - ARTICLE

BREAKING: SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TRUMP ADMIN TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO COUNTRIES THEY ARE NOT FROM - ARTICLE

Trump's Next Target by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

