I hope after today I can start reporting on GOOD news instead of all the doom and gloom we have been faced with over the past 4 years.

Gary Heavin and Mike Adams discuss J6 prisoner rescue operations that are mobilizing now - this interview is long but Gary Heavin has an organization that is going to help J6ers transition back into society once President Trump releases them. I found the interview to excellent. Many of these people who did nothing wrong have been rotting in jail for 4 years. No matter what any of them did they were denied their civil liberties and the God given rights to a fair and speedy trial and they ALL should be set free and their records wiped clean - 56 min. VIDEO

If you do not want to listen to the video HERE is the site

The Climate Hoax - many of the catastrophes we see today are man made and do not come from nature. This is how they continue the lie - LBJ once said “if you control the weather you control the world - LBJ 1962 “It lays the predicate and foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world’s cloud layer and ultimately to control the weather; and he who controls the weather will control the world.” ARTICLE

US government implemented its One Health Framework last week - ARTICLE

Video: The Mysterious Death of the Inventor of the PCR Test, Nobel Laureate Dr. Kary Mullis - after reading Good Intentions (a book from 1990 by Barry Nussbaum) about the AIDS epidemic and Fauci, watching numerous videos with Dr. Mullis I truly believe his death was NOT natural. If he were alive he would have put a huge crimp in the agenda. A healthy, active 74 year old scientist dies at home of pneumonia?? Really?? These people are ruthless and like Dr. Mullis said in reference to his speaking out “these people are willing to go to great lengths to prevent that.” ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

In this short video Greg Reese mentions an interview Celia Farber did with Dr. Mullis in 1994 so I dug up a copy of that interview for Spin Magazine in 1994.

Hiv & Aids Interview With Kary Mullis 77.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Who are Casey, Calley and Grady Means, and What are They UP TO? by Dr. Neryl Nass - The moment I read that Calley Means was involved with the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) was all I needed to know about him to know he is bad news. In a recent interview with Dr. Kruse (which I shared) Calley Means said he hardly knew Trump or Kennedy. Obviously a flat out lie. If you missed that interview with Kruse and Means you should look it up. Dr. Kruse flat out said to Calley’s face he did not trust him several times. Something stinks in the land of OZ. AND. I have never trusted Carlson and have made that clear many times. Although some of his interviews are good I do not trust him. I believe he is paid, controlled opposition. Both articles embedded in Dr. Nass’s post are interesting and should give pause to at least consider we are bring taken for a ride. I cannot wait for Ms. Lerman’s article on Grady Means (Calley and Casey’s father). ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share