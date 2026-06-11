The Lunatic Farmer/NIAID - more of the same/Google/Lex Greene/DemonCrats/AI Data Centers
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Joel Salatin Wants to Liberate Small Farms Like his Own From Large Regulatory Agencies - if we do not fight along side our local farmers one day we will be subject to food produced for profit not quality or nutrition - it is all part of the plan to create a sick society creating life long customers for big pharma - If Trump were truly interested in MAGA he would concentrate more on the home front and provide major relief from regulation for the small farmer. These regulations lobbied by big ag are meant to drive the little guy out of business and so far they have bought their way to achieving that goal - ARTICLE
New NIAID Director John Powers Is a Former World Health Organization Advisor - sorry but this administration is all about lies, deceit and omission. He sounds like a ONE HEALTH guy to me - with all of the good people out there not bought by big pharma and they still continue to put the enemy in these positions ARTICLE
Google’s New CAPTCHA Plans Will Create a Two-Tier Internet Only Accessible to Those With ‘Approved’ Devices - It will be my extreme pleasure to never go on the internet every again. We all lived much better lives before the internet took control of us. When I go into a restaurant and see families and friends all buried in their phones it disturbs me greatly. No wonder parents are so alienated with their children. No wonder there is no closeness between parents and children. The only way to shut down these control agendas is to cut them off. How many Americans will give up the internet in order to protect their liberty, freedom and privacy. We have to understand that when they lose market share because customers are dropping off they will rethink what they are doing. ARTICLE
A Dangerous 2026 U.S. Electorate - as a woman I sadly have to agree with Lex. My feelings about this article can be found in the article’s comment section - ARTICLE
Democrats Went Public With Their Plan to Prosecute Trump Officials the Day They Win Congress - believe me these communist traitors are serious - understand they HATE this country and they madder than a hornet that Trump is ending their plan for bring in so many invaders to eventually outnumber real Americans and the watch this country fall to communism or even worse Islam - ARTICLE
AI Data Centers & Our Communities - this is a great website tracking the data centers in the US and reasons why they are a danger to humanity. You will need factual information to fight this at the local level. ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
I will miss my access to open source code when the interweb goes ID only.
and pirate anime sites.
otherwise, it'll make my life cheaper and remove the last access point I have with non-corporate News™.
!!! Important info I learned yesterday about MEDICARE** INSURANCE COMPANIES! Replying to: New NIAID Director John Powers Is a Former World Health Organization Advisor . I had a Rep come to go over a new plan for my mother and myself yesterday. Every ( except one , which I am enlisted with now), is ONE HEALTH! The agent claims she never heard of ONE HEALTH and claimed it was scary to her after reading a little about its "philosophy" and that Bill Gates and the CDC, WHO are the controllers of the philosophy and dictates of ONE HEALTH.
As we looked at the PPO doctors in the plan they were all onboard with ONE HEALTH. She checked everything I was saying as she sat with us and was shocked to see how ONE HEALTH was locked into the Medicare Health plans.
So be aware and be careful! I am not so sure about other types of Health Insurance but HUMANA (HMO) which mom had originally is working under ONE HEALTH. Just step into a ONE HEALTH office and they have all the plans they take on the wall in the office and you will find out who not to use. BTW, we changed from HMO to PPO and there are very few PPO Medicare plans to choose from. You must check the PRIMARY CARE doctors to see if they are onboard with ONE HEALTH as well before you sign up with any plan .