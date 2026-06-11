Joel Salatin Wants to Liberate Small Farms Like his Own From Large Regulatory Agencies - if we do not fight along side our local farmers one day we will be subject to food produced for profit not quality or nutrition - it is all part of the plan to create a sick society creating life long customers for big pharma - If Trump were truly interested in MAGA he would concentrate more on the home front and provide major relief from regulation for the small farmer. These regulations lobbied by big ag are meant to drive the little guy out of business and so far they have bought their way to achieving that goal - ARTICLE

New NIAID Director John Powers Is a Former World Health Organization Advisor - sorry but this administration is all about lies, deceit and omission. He sounds like a ONE HEALTH guy to me - with all of the good people out there not bought by big pharma and they still continue to put the enemy in these positions ARTICLE

Google’s New CAPTCHA Plans Will Create a Two-Tier Internet Only Accessible to Those With ‘Approved’ Devices - It will be my extreme pleasure to never go on the internet every again. We all lived much better lives before the internet took control of us. When I go into a restaurant and see families and friends all buried in their phones it disturbs me greatly. No wonder parents are so alienated with their children. No wonder there is no closeness between parents and children. The only way to shut down these control agendas is to cut them off. How many Americans will give up the internet in order to protect their liberty, freedom and privacy. We have to understand that when they lose market share because customers are dropping off they will rethink what they are doing. ARTICLE

A Dangerous 2026 U.S. Electorate - as a woman I sadly have to agree with Lex. My feelings about this article can be found in the article’s comment section - ARTICLE

Democrats Went Public With Their Plan to Prosecute Trump Officials the Day They Win Congress - believe me these communist traitors are serious - understand they HATE this country and they madder than a hornet that Trump is ending their plan for bring in so many invaders to eventually outnumber real Americans and the watch this country fall to communism or even worse Islam - ARTICLE

AI Data Centers & Our Communities - this is a great website tracking the data centers in the US and reasons why they are a danger to humanity. You will need factual information to fight this at the local level. ARTICLE

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