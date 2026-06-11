Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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SomeDude
Jun 11

I will miss my access to open source code when the interweb goes ID only.

and pirate anime sites.

otherwise, it'll make my life cheaper and remove the last access point I have with non-corporate News™.

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debcaso
Jun 11

!!! Important info I learned yesterday about MEDICARE** INSURANCE COMPANIES! Replying to: New NIAID Director John Powers Is a Former World Health Organization Advisor . I had a Rep come to go over a new plan for my mother and myself yesterday. Every ( except one , which I am enlisted with now), is ONE HEALTH! The agent claims she never heard of ONE HEALTH and claimed it was scary to her after reading a little about its "philosophy" and that Bill Gates and the CDC, WHO are the controllers of the philosophy and dictates of ONE HEALTH.

As we looked at the PPO doctors in the plan they were all onboard with ONE HEALTH. She checked everything I was saying as she sat with us and was shocked to see how ONE HEALTH was locked into the Medicare Health plans.

So be aware and be careful! I am not so sure about other types of Health Insurance but HUMANA (HMO) which mom had originally is working under ONE HEALTH. Just step into a ONE HEALTH office and they have all the plans they take on the wall in the office and you will find out who not to use. BTW, we changed from HMO to PPO and there are very few PPO Medicare plans to choose from. You must check the PRIMARY CARE doctors to see if they are onboard with ONE HEALTH as well before you sign up with any plan .

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