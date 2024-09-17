The Maga People - another good video by Nicole Shanahan - 2 min. 29 secs. VIDEO

Walgreens gets $100M contract from BARDA to target you and your children by Sasha Latypova - can you say BOYCOTT? ARTICLE

It doesn't matter if Moderna is profitable, because it is funded by the US military and Bill Gates and their goals are not about "shareholders" - ARTICLE

Secret Agent Swift? Taylor Appears In NATO Psychological Operations Video - Anyone that is in the entertainment business and wishes to experience huge success must carry the progressive narrative or they don’t work. Taylor Swift if owned. ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 min.)

FBI whistleblower WARNS about agent investigating 2nd Trump assassination attempt with Glenn Beck and whistleblower Steve Friend - Steve Friend is a true American hero. I have seen him in several interviews and he has dropped many bombs about the FBI - 10 min. VIDEO

IT BEGINS: Sweden PAYING people to remigrate - Well, well, well all those government officials that thought they were and are so smart aren’t so smart now are they? It is not like there tax paying citizens didn’t try to warn them. One fact that the Americans need to understand: Our Constitution gives the federal government control over NATURALIZATION (from Art. 1 Sec. 8 -To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States;)……they have no constitutional authority to open our borders. Every state must declare an invasion and throw the illegals out of their state. Send them home or send them to a state that wants them like Maine, California, New York. We do not constitutionally have to accept illegals that cross our border illegally and we do not have to educate them, give them health care, social security or welfare. If we cut off the handouts they would stop coming and those that are here will self deport. Time to wake up to what the federal government can and cannot do and what the states can and cannot do. Start with the Bill of Rights (which puts controls on the federal government not the states) pay close attention to the 9th and 10th Amendment. The read Art. 1 Sec. 8, 9, 10. Then skip on over to Art. VI Clause 2 (the Supremacy Clause) only laws made in pursuance thereof (the Constitution) trump the state and the people of the state. If the law expands outside of the 18 enumerated powers in Art. 1 Sec. 8 granted to the federal government by the states and the people of the states it is null and void of law and therefore is not to be obeyed. The states and the people of the states are the final arbiter of the Constitution NOT the Supreme Court. - ARTICLE

Was the Assassination Attempt a Distraction to Cover Up Another Bombshell? - has FOX or any other channel covered the ABC whistleblower and his signed and notorized affadavit sent to Speaker Johnson the day before the debate stating the debate was rigged covered this story??? But they sure are covering the “attempted” assassination attempt aren’t they? This article rings pretty darn true for me. ARTICLE

