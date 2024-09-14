The NAC is BACK/FL Dept of Health/Did ABC give Kamala the debate questions/Overthrow the Constitution/The US again provokes Putin/
Saturday September 14, 2024 Truth Bomb
***IMPORTANT*** We knew the Natural Asset Companies (NACs) would not go away just because they pulled their filing from the SEC to trade on the stock exchange (basically investors making profits from our land, grass, air, water) Well they did come back but are now under the USDA. It is called the Sustains Act. Here is the information and we have until MONDAY (Sept. 16) to submit a comment against this unconstitutional act by the USDA and a link is in the article. PLEASE TAKE SOME TIME AND SEND YOUR COMMENT - ARTICLE
From Florida Dept. of Health - although the FDA is pushing another round of the COVID injection the Florida Surgeon General (Dr. Ladapo) has a different message for the people of Florida. But will other states do the same? I highly doubt it so it is up to us to share the information. Thanks to mepatriot for this information. FL Medical Release
If True, the ABC News Presidential Debate Could Be Rocked by Explosive Scandal - true/false….stay tuned and lets not forget those pretty pearl earrings Kamala was wearing that look exactly like the pearl ear buds that are all the rage - ARTICLE
Former Top Clinton Adviser Calls on ABC to Launch Internal Probe into Whether Debate Was Rigged - ARTICLE
Overthrow the Constitution: All Sides Waging War on Our Freedom – Part 2 - these articles are most timely especially with Constitution Day (Sept. 17) fast approaching. Do you know that Kamala Harris is not constitutionally eligible to be VP or President? Do you know why? Sadly, most people are constitutionally illiterate and that has been by design. ARTICLE
If interested in Part 1 which covers the Patriot Act and its assault on most of our freedoms. The Patriot Act (394 pages) was first introduced to Congress on October 23, 2001, really?? Celeste Solum a former FEMA Officer who was on the ground during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina exposed the fact that the Patriot Act was written prior to 9/11 and she became aware of it just 2 weeks after 9/11.
Putin Puts West On Notice: Long-Range Arms For Ukraine Will Mean 'NATO At War With Russia' - and this is exactly why the US poked the bear using Ukraine and the innocent people of both countries (Ukraine and Russia) to start a war. They need a war, they want a war desperately. Trump is right; this would never have happened if he were President and that is a fact. The US poked Putin when they started talking about bringing Ukraine into NATO (which breaks an agreement with Russia) and they knew exactly how Putin would react and rightfully so. Putin protects his country unlike other leaders…..namely Biden/Harris. ARTICLE
Trump Sends Emotional Letter to Child Battling Rare Disorder, His Response Will Melt Your Heart! - 1 min. VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
The best way to sequester carbon is in building family homes with wood framing etc. and furnishing them with high quality wood products. That won’t be happening under NAC if Bill Gates gets his way like he did vaccines during the plandemic. Gates’ brilliant idea is to bury trees to sequester carbon. https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/12/15/1065016/a-stealth-effort-to-bury-wood-for-carbon-removal-has-just-raised-millions/
BTW, carbon sequestration will not make a bit of difference in “climate change.” Thinning trees to reduce risk of forest fires and make healthier forests will make a difference. We can take better care of forests, use the wood, and improve air quality through logging. Forest fires impact climate and kill wildlife.
Wow, how can that Sustain law not be unconstitutional? That is outright thievery and would throw us all into serfdom. What is it about people that get into power and feel the need to control, dominate and steal from others? This overreaching “law” is Bill Gates’ dream.