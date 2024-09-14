***IMPORTANT*** We knew the Natural Asset Companies (NACs) would not go away just because they pulled their filing from the SEC to trade on the stock exchange (basically investors making profits from our land, grass, air, water) Well they did come back but are now under the USDA. It is called the Sustains Act. Here is the information and we have until MONDAY (Sept. 16) to submit a comment against this unconstitutional act by the USDA and a link is in the article. PLEASE TAKE SOME TIME AND SEND YOUR COMMENT - ARTICLE

From Florida Dept. of Health - although the FDA is pushing another round of the COVID injection the Florida Surgeon General (Dr. Ladapo) has a different message for the people of Florida. But will other states do the same? I highly doubt it so it is up to us to share the information. Thanks to mepatriot for this information. FL Medical Release

If True, the ABC News Presidential Debate Could Be Rocked by Explosive Scandal - true/false….stay tuned and lets not forget those pretty pearl earrings Kamala was wearing that look exactly like the pearl ear buds that are all the rage - ARTICLE

Former Top Clinton Adviser Calls on ABC to Launch Internal Probe into Whether Debate Was Rigged - ARTICLE

Overthrow the Constitution: All Sides Waging War on Our Freedom – Part 2 - these articles are most timely especially with Constitution Day (Sept. 17) fast approaching. Do you know that Kamala Harris is not constitutionally eligible to be VP or President? Do you know why? Sadly, most people are constitutionally illiterate and that has been by design. ARTICLE

If interested in Part 1 which covers the Patriot Act and its assault on most of our freedoms. The Patriot Act (394 pages) was first introduced to Congress on October 23, 2001, really?? Celeste Solum a former FEMA Officer who was on the ground during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina exposed the fact that the Patriot Act was written prior to 9/11 and she became aware of it just 2 weeks after 9/11.

Putin Puts West On Notice: Long-Range Arms For Ukraine Will Mean 'NATO At War With Russia' - and this is exactly why the US poked the bear using Ukraine and the innocent people of both countries (Ukraine and Russia) to start a war. They need a war, they want a war desperately. Trump is right; this would never have happened if he were President and that is a fact. The US poked Putin when they started talking about bringing Ukraine into NATO (which breaks an agreement with Russia) and they knew exactly how Putin would react and rightfully so. Putin protects his country unlike other leaders…..namely Biden/Harris. ARTICLE

Trump Sends Emotional Letter to Child Battling Rare Disorder, His Response Will Melt Your Heart! - 1 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share