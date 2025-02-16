‘New DOJ’ files lawsuit in NY against Gov. Kathy Hochul, AG Letitia James - Yes we are free, independent, soverign states BUT we did give the federal government 18 enumerated legislative powers. The Governor of New York swore an oath to support and defend the US Constitution and the Constitution of New York. Any law passed that violates the Constitution (US and/or NY) is null and void of law and our current US Attorney General should know that. The only time the state can trump the federal government is when the federal government has passed a law, mandate, EO, rule, regulation, treaty, international agreement etc. that violates Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution (naturalization is listed). The US Attorney General is not violating the US Constitution and has every constitutional right to take the Governor of NY to task. There is no need for a Judge to get involved. She said she is willing to remove lawbreakers from her state……well EVERY illegal in the US today IS A CRIMINAL. They have broken our law by invading our country illegally. ARTICLE

Lee Zeldin the new EPA boss is starting to uncover the fraud at the EPA…..ANOTHER unconstitutional agency that MUST be shut down!!! This government is corrupt at every level and in EVERY agency. If Trump wants to know how all of these members of Congress come to DC broke and go away extremely wealthy he needs to look no further in how much of our money is passing to them through these agencies - I have only ONE question……when will they start arresting the criminals and shutting down these unconstitutioal agencies like the EPA!!! - X (3 min. 35 secs.)

People who know nothing about Gaza protest because they are being paid to protest - Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE

Dissecting TRUE Birthright Citizenship by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

GOOD BEHAVIOR - JUDGMENT COMES - ARTICLE

Want to Ban mRNA Shots? Here's a 51-Page Bill Template You Can Hand to Your Legislator - if we want to fix America it is up to We The People working in our own state - ARTICLE

Breaking: Trump to Strip Federal Funding From Schools That Mandate COVID Vaccines - ARTICLE

