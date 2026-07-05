The Actual Origins of Agenda 21 - ARTICLE

Evidence showing who paid to go after doctors who challenged the COVID narratives: Big Pharma. But there is a lot more to be discovered about money changing hands. I missed this from 2023. from Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Flock Cameras Have a Hidden Weakness! - Please Read and Share Everywhere! - this information is very important. It takes just one spark to create a forest fire. Lets make some sparks - Thanks A.J. C - ARTICLE

Kavanaugh’s birthright citizenship opinion hands Republicans a legislative path forward - I wonder if Trump’s staff have made him aware of what Kavanaugh did or have they kept it from him like they do a lot of other things - The House might take this up but the Senate will never pass it……they must end the filibuster if they wish to get anything important passed or perhaps they are just as happy to blame the Democrats for things they truly don’t want to see passed either by allowing the filibuster to remain. You can best believe if the Democrats are in charge after the next election ending the filibuster will be on their agenda. The Rs are no different than the Ds. ARTICLE

HHS, Gates Foundation Fund U.S.-Wuhan Team to Engineer Virus Designed to Edit Human DNA: Journal ‘Molecular Therapy’ by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Trump Handed His Acting Intel Chief a Key and Said Open Everything - Time will tell - ARTICLE

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