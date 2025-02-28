The PREP Act by James Roguski - EVERYONE needs to understand this bill that allows doctors and hospitals and big pharma to kill people without any penalty. Congress must end it. On Wednesday I shared a short video from Sasha Latypova and among other topics she addresses the PREP Act. This was in her letter to RFK Jr. - ARTICLE

Ukraine Timeline Tells the Tale - ARTICLE

Carbon Tax and the Digital ID Control Grid - 5 min. VIDEO

If Trump nixes this one government rule it could unravel the entire climate-change hoax by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

Measles Vaccine Virus Is Product of Gain-of-Function Experiments Compliant with Bioweapons Creation Rules: 'Journal of Infectious Diseases' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Whistleblower: There’s a Trans Cult Inside the NSA - ARTICLE

