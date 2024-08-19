Barack Obama was our first usurper of the office of President. Kamala Harris was the first usurper of the office of VP and soon to be the next usurper of the office of President. These 2 people are not NBCs and their actions against our country are perfect examples of why our founders made it a requirement to be a NBC in order to be VP or President. This requirement only pertains to these 2 elected offices. Which also clearly means being a CITIZEN is NOT the same as being a NBC. Cruz, Ramaswamy, Rubio, Haley, Shiva all have or are running for President and none are NBCs. Being born on US soil DOES NOT make you a NBC. All of the above were born to foreign fathers and all of the above were born to 2 foreign parents. Below are the FACTS after time our founders made NBC a requirement for VP and President. There has been no law to change these facts and cases do not Trump the Constitution. They tried 8 times to amend this requirement and it failed each time. The last time was when Obama was a Senator. They knew he was not eligible. They have never amended the Constitution nor have they passed a law….ask yourself why. Why? Because they could not twist the meaning at their convenience if there was an actual law and given most people do no research they can easily make up their own definitions to fit their agenda. The below is from the North American Law Center run by constitutional experts. REAL EXPERTS. A vote for Kamala is a vote against the Constitution.

In respect to the facts below... two legal conditions are critical to the matter

1. The meaning of a word or term that appears in any legal document, in this case, the US Constitution Article II, is the meaning at the time of the adoption, not the meaning 248 years later after decades of wordsmithing by "experts" intent upon undermining the meaning and purpose of the term via politically motivated opinions.

2. The true meaning must be consistent with the true intent of the word or term, as it existed at the time of the adoption. The NBC term was placed in Article II for a very specific reason and purpose, which is known due to the recording of history at the time the term was placed in Article II as a condition for the highest political office in our land. The source of the term as it was added to Article II is also clearly recorded in history, The Law of Nations.

All three of the definitions below are "natural born Citizens" under The Law of Nations

1. The natural offspring of a legal U.S. Citizen Father.

2. The natural offspring of a legal U.S. Citizen Father and Mother.

3. The natural offspring of a legal U.S. Citizen Father and Mother, born on American soil.

While all three of the above birth circumstances qualify as a "natural born Citizen" in the USA, they all meet the definition and purpose of the Article II NBC clause because in all three cases, the child is born to a legal U.S. Citizen Father.

1. “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” – Section 212

2. “The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens merely by their tacit consent.” – Section 212

3. “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

4. “These are a kind of citizens of an inferior order, and are united to the society without participating in all its advantages. Their children follow the condition of their fathers;” Section 213 pertaining to “inhabitants” or foreigners allowed by the state to settle and stay in the country. - END

For those that may not know about the “The Law of Nations.” This was the book documenting natural law. Our founding documents were based on natural law (the law of natur/God) not the law of man. Our founders referred to The Law of Nations to guide them in the creation of our founding documents.

