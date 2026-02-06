Amend The SAVE ACT (also known as the SAVE AMERICA ACT) - I know there is a lot of support for this bill but if you really look at it there are several very concerning components that need to be removed. The SAVE Act passed the House in 2025. It is supposed to be heard on the floor of the Senate next week. We need to call the Senate sponsor Mike Lee (202-224-5444) and let him know using the “same requirement to get a voter ID as a REAL ID” will not guarantee that only citizens vote because you do not have to be a citizen to get a REAL ID. My fear is they will (after the bill is passed) turned around and say “well if we are using the same requirements as we do for a REAL ID then why not just use the REAL ID?” now FORCING Americans to get the REAL ID in order to vote. Remember, DHS can change the official purpose of the REAL ID with no act of Congress. And the end goal is to make REAL ID digital and be used as the Digital ID for the US and that digital ID will control YOU and everything you are allowed or not allowed to do!!! This to me is a back door way to force REAL ID. Roy and Lee might not be aware of this, obviously they are not aware that a non-citizen can get a REAL ID, but we would be remiss is we remain silent. I called both Chip Roy’s office and Mike Lee’s office but at this point a call to Mike Lee is what we need to do.

Also, he is considering anyone born on US soil a citizen, another inaccurate statement. They always want to leave out the 3rd requirement in the 14th Amendment and that 3rd requirement is “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” Foreigners are not fully subject to the jurisdiction of the US. If they have a baby on US soil and are not legal residents of the US their baby is not a US citizen it is a citizen of the country in which their father was born. Because most American are constitutionally illiterate we are allowing people to hold office and to vote that are not constitutionally eligible to do so. ARTICLE

Most People Already Have Immune Defenses Against H5N1 Bird Flu: Journal ‘Immunity’ by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Trump Finances the Next Pandemic with $5.5 Billion Tax Dollars, Signs HR 7148 Into Law by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

It is very obvious to me they are weaponizing a disease that has always been harmless to humans. That is what gain of function does. They have a new vaccine to sell so now they need the disease.

The Great Taking: Global Looting of Humanity Imminent? by Alex Newman - the state of TN has legislation again this year to reverse the reimbursement priority during an economic crash putting the investor as the first to be made whole instead of the financial institutions - this article is long but you need to understand how the UCC (Universal Commercial Code) has worked with the states to protect the financial institutions instead of the investor. ARTICLE

Trump’s $12 Billion Project Vault Reverses Reagan’s Biggest Rare Earth Mistake - ARTICLE

