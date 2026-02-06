Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
Feb 6

Project Vault “rare earths” stockpile (so rare that we can stockpile them lol) modeled on natl petroleum reserve but partially financed by import-export bank so we can build out prison planet via a third world style debt trap. you vill borrow from us to pay for zee bugs you eat

Reply
Share
debcaso's avatar
debcaso
Feb 6

Great articles. I suggest everyone take an hour to read every one of them. Also, it brings to my attention that there is nothing but "rot" from the President down. All the "hidden" garbage in these huge bills. And again Americans are being looted. There is a disease in our culture called TAXES and DEBT which are ENSLAVING US by trickery.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture