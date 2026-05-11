Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
May 11

..., and as long as the blind hatred that consumes those who claim allegiance to one of the political cults (not the United States of America) against those in the opposing political cult, the majority of the citizens of the U. S. will also be blind to what is advanced while their political cult of choice is in power. BOTH POLITICAL CULTS ARE ENGAGED IN A SPIRITUAL WAR AGAINST THE CITIZENS OF THE U. S. of AMERICA!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
7d

Gerry,

Even if others don't know it, we're all in this together. I've tried to be a sponge, soaking in whatever I can, from unlimited sources. I've also used my intuitive tendency to maximize what I have learned from others and what I've been able to identify, myself. Once I was willing to escape the gravitational pull of controlled messaging, it was amazing how dots have become readily visible and how easy it is to connect the dots.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture