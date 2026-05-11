You Must Fly the Somali Flag or Else - ARTICLE

EIGHT WEEKS TO EMPTY SHELVES. SIXTY DAYS TO FAMINE. - let’s hope this prediction is wrong BUT just in case take his advice. The worst thing that can, if it doens’t happen, is you will have some extra food and water. ARTICLE

Ilhan Omar Named In Sealed Fraud Emails - ARTICLE

Caught! $10M Vanishes with 1,200 Fake Enrollments - in our US Constitution Art. 1 Sec. 8 lists only 18 powers the states and the people of the states delegate to the federal government. Anything power not included in Art. 1 Sec. 8 belongs to the states and the people of the states. AND we are only to be taxed on what is needed to exercise those federal powers. I think it is time the American people end funding an unconstitutional tax burden. It appears that most of our money (at least 70%) goes to pay foreign governments and fraud and unconstitutional actions by the federal government and we sit back year after year knowing how they are robbing us blind and we do nothing. Time for a REAL American tea party. It appears nothing in this country is not tainted. ARTICLE

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