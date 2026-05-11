The Somali Flag/Famine/Fake college enrollment/
Monday, May 11, 2026
You Must Fly the Somali Flag or Else - ARTICLE
EIGHT WEEKS TO EMPTY SHELVES. SIXTY DAYS TO FAMINE. - let’s hope this prediction is wrong BUT just in case take his advice. The worst thing that can, if it doens’t happen, is you will have some extra food and water. ARTICLE
Ilhan Omar Named In Sealed Fraud Emails - ARTICLE
Caught! $10M Vanishes with 1,200 Fake Enrollments - in our US Constitution Art. 1 Sec. 8 lists only 18 powers the states and the people of the states delegate to the federal government. Anything power not included in Art. 1 Sec. 8 belongs to the states and the people of the states. AND we are only to be taxed on what is needed to exercise those federal powers. I think it is time the American people end funding an unconstitutional tax burden. It appears that most of our money (at least 70%) goes to pay foreign governments and fraud and unconstitutional actions by the federal government and we sit back year after year knowing how they are robbing us blind and we do nothing. Time for a REAL American tea party. It appears nothing in this country is not tainted. ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
..., and as long as the blind hatred that consumes those who claim allegiance to one of the political cults (not the United States of America) against those in the opposing political cult, the majority of the citizens of the U. S. will also be blind to what is advanced while their political cult of choice is in power. BOTH POLITICAL CULTS ARE ENGAGED IN A SPIRITUAL WAR AGAINST THE CITIZENS OF THE U. S. of AMERICA!
Gerry,
Even if others don't know it, we're all in this together. I've tried to be a sponge, soaking in whatever I can, from unlimited sources. I've also used my intuitive tendency to maximize what I have learned from others and what I've been able to identify, myself. Once I was willing to escape the gravitational pull of controlled messaging, it was amazing how dots have become readily visible and how easy it is to connect the dots.