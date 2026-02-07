Karen Bracken

debcaso
Feb 7

I will not be deceived by POTUS. We ( not the Billionaires) are being taken down the road to ruin. Just this morning I found this interview. https://tiffanycianci.com/ RFK interviews.

Yesterday I listened to the hoopla about Stable Coin and other Blockchains being pushed by POTUS. I remind everyone that the CBDC is the slavery channel . I see no out from what is being put into place , even the banks are going along it seems and I note my own bank ( a credit union) will not let me bank there without internet account. I refuse so I have to look for another bank to deal in person. ( Maybe use cash and find local family businesses to buy from and eat at but that is little to save our thriving for long before it comes crashing down on our head.)

This all is in the new plan for "the world". Do a little homework on some financial channels and tell me I am wrong. Maria Bartromolo was talking about this everyday with investment guys.

Brent Briggs
Feb 7

UNITED NATIONS: US presidents have denied being "The Word's Policemen" all my life.

I call B.S.!

Of course, we are! We've always been the powerful presence with MORALITY.

Until we lost our way.

Now, we have a moral president and he's smart to get out of the UN. If they are too poor to BUY US protection, they'd better start EARNING it! Stop fomenting anti-Americanism all around the globe while telling the US how to conduct our military.

You either become an ally and a partner, or you're our enemy. You buy from us at fair rates and sell to us the same, or find a warm place next to China and Russia, who will soon make you a colony.

Your choice.

Read Trump's Book!

Share

