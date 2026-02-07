The Somali Muslim Network in the ICE Riots - there was a day and a good reason when immigration from the Middle East was extremely limited until Ted Kennedy “convinced” his colleagues to allow unfettered immigration from the Middle East into the US. His colleagues argued they were so adverse to western culture they would never assimilate. But somehow Kennedy convinced them the Muslims would assimilate to our culture. He was wrong and they were right. Bleeding heart liberals as we once called people like Ted Kennedy and JFK (it started with JFK) in my opinion are the cause of the demise in this country. Ted and John Kennedy may have kicked it off but Mulsim Barack Obama and his criminal partner Joe Biden perpetuated what we see today. Why? For Barack it was his hatred for America. Biden…..greed and money. Muslims are called to destroy the US and that is why they come here and when they promised to one day fly the flag of Islam over the White House they were as serious about it as a heart attack. WE MUST end all immigration into the US from the Middle East……if not in a very short time that flag will fly over the White House. Look at what they have done in this country already. They are powerful, they are dangerous, they hate us and they are not afraid to die for their cause. These Muslim are guilty of sedition but no one seems to be interested in following our Constitution any longer. ARTICLE

British Journalist SHOCKS Muslim Crowd With The Brutal Truth About Islam! - 15 min. VIDEO

Why Are People Opposed to REAL ID? make no mistake about it, if the SAVE Act gets passed REAL ID will be required to vote forcing many people to decide if they want to give up their God given right to freedom, liberty and privacy or give up their right to vote. For the most part the SAVE Act is good but unless they remove the requirement to create a new federal ID based on the same requirements as the REAL ID they will just use what they already have implemented……REAL ID and guess what, you don’t need to be a citizen to get a REAL ID. So this is just a backdoor way to force more people to get I REAL ID. Also, reference to being born on US soil automatically makes you a citizen is untrue and a bastardization of the original intent of the 14th Amendment. And what will be next? REAL ID to get a loan, open a bank account, buy a gun/ammo, get health care and health insurance, medicare, medicaid, Social Security….YES, YES and YES. THAT is the REAL intention of REAL ID. It is destined to be the Digital ID in the US. They want you to believe that most Americans have succumbed to REAL ID and that is not true. If you have a REAL ID you can go to your DMV and hand it over and get a regular state license. Go to z for all the information you need. 3 min. VIDEO

The Great Taking: Is the Global Looting of Private Property Imminent? - PLEASE take the time to get educated about this. It is not a conspiracy theory, it is a conspiracy fact and the conspiracy is against you and me. In TN we have legislation again this year to change the part of the UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) Article 8 that makes this “taking possible.” If you have never watch the video (The Great Taking) you need to dig it up and watch it. There is also a book by the same title. TN has had both Mr. Webb and Mr. Grande testify on behalf of the TN legislation. ARTICLE

United Nations Warns: It’s Going Broke Without US Financial Support - and now it is time for us to pull out totally - ARTICLE

