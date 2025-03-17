The Supremacy Clause Hoax: How We Became What the Founders Fought - If it ain’t in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution the federal government (including the Supreme Court) cannot do it. There are a few administrative items throughout the Constitution but Art. 1 Sec. 8 is the brain and heart of the delegated legislative powers given to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. The Constitution was created to put controls on the federal government and limit their scope of authority not to control and limit the sovereign states or the people of the states. PERIOD. Of course unless we are so dumbed down that we allow them to do it. “There is nothing in the Constitution that says the court, the Supreme Court has the last word” Justice Sotomayor. Our founders made it very clear the state and the people of the states are the final arbiter. Time to stop eating from the trough of propaganda and ignorance. Mark Pulliam a resident of TN (bred in CA) and our AG are both constitutional illiterates (they practice common law not constitutional law) that think we can only do what the federal government allows us to do. Our founders are rolling in their graves. As George Washington said when approached by what kind of government he gave us; “madam, a republic if YOU can keep it”. He didn’t say if the Supreme Court or the federal government can keep it - 26 min. VIDEO

Send Testimony by Monday 3/17 at 10am to Oppose State Budget Funding for Mosquito Releases - if you live in Hawaii or know someone that lives in Hawaii please take action. Do you think these mosquitoes will stay in Hawaii or Florida? This is bio-warfare and it must be stopped. Thanks to Larry H. for sending me this information - ARTICLE

Common Law v. Constitutional Law 2 by Lex Greene - this is a very important article to read and understand. Once you grasp the FACTS that are shared in this article it is time to stand by them and stand up to anyone that believes the court (using British Common Law) is the final word. Our TN AG uses British Common Law not Constitutional Law. And so do the vast majority of lawyers today. Teaching lawyers to abide by British Common Law is how they steal freedom and liberty from the states and the people. Case law (precedent) is NOT Constitutional Law and we must deny it at all costs and it does not override the Constitution unless we stand silent. ARTICLE

Hepatitis B vaccine at birth: Why we desperately need someone like Dr. Weldon to clean up CDC's immunization division - if you know someone that is going to have a baby please warn them about Hep B vaccine that is given to all newborn babies within their 1 hour of life and they do not advise parents they are doing it and they do not ask permission. The parents must demand their child is not to be given Hep B or Vitamin K shot. Both given right after birth and without the parents permission. ARTICLE

DOGE: Is Efficiency a Gateway to Technocracy? - some very eye opening facts about the Technocracy movement and Elon Musk - if you have followed my Substack I shared this information plus information on the 1930’s Technate (ring a bell?) and 1930’s Urbanates (todays 15 Minute cities) ARTICLE

U.S. Transhumanist Party and The Transhumanist Bill of Rights - Ties To Club Of Rome One World Order And Silicon Valley Technocrats - several years ago (2021) I had written about the US Transhumanist Party when I heard they actually had a candidate for US President. They had a candidate for 2024 too. I was surprised to see someone else picking up on this whacko group but this whacko group is as serious as a heart attack. These people are for real and have been around for a long time and they are global. I highly recommend looking over their website. They have branches in a lot of states. ARTICLE

