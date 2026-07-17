The expanded US surveillance state in executive Order 14028 together with US senate bill that provides US surveillance of it’s citizens to ISRAEL. That cannot be clawed back. - Lawyer Lisa is a friend of mine living in Canada. I am sure most of you have heard of her and/or read some of her material…..but THIS is a doozie….lots to unpack and I am doing just that. But sure would appreciate some feedback from my subscribers. Do any of you have any intel about any of this you can share. I hope to talk with Lisa in the next couple of days. Take note: EO 14028 is a BIDEN EO. ARTICLE

25 Million Communists in America - Communists promise to deliver our children to heaven but what they end up with is a trip to hell. I have for decades considered college to be: Communist finishing school. If they didn't convert you in K-12 they will surely convert you in college. Parents need to really rethink the value in sending their kids to college. There are only a handful of careers that actually require a college degree. In todays world skip college get an entry level position, keep your nose clean and climb the ladder. It is how many of us did it and were successful. What is the difference if you start out working in Starbucks right after high school or end up working in Starbucks after you graduate college as so many kids these days are forced to do. The difference is about $100K in debt after you get out of college (that kids don't think they should have to pay). They think that the day after graduation they will land a big time job only to find out there are only so many big time paying jobs to be had and they end up working where they would have worked straight out of high school. But anyone that takes and entry level job right out of high school by the time their friends graduate college (with a ton of college debt) by being dependable, putting your heart and soul in the Starbucks job that high school graduate could end up being the college graduates boss. We have been made to think if our kids don't go to college there is something wrong with them. Too stupid to get into college? Well believe me I know a lot college kids that could not pass a 3rd grade math test. Skip college, go to a trade school or get an entry level job in a company that has the possibility for a good employee to advance. I am a high school graduate and started out as records clerk, 10 years later I was promoted to a Manager position and when I retired I was making a 6 figure salary. I was self motivated, dependable, polite, a self starter, did not need direct supervision and was determined to succeed. I did not expect success to be handed to me. I knew I had to earn it. And it all starts at home!!! - By the way, attempting to turn America into a communist country is SEDITION. It is about time our legislators started to used that word when they speak of any of the “ism” attempting to take over our country. ARTICLE

Sedition is overt conduct, speech, or organization that incites rebellion or violence against lawful government authority. Unlike treason, which requires direct action or aiding enemies, sedition often involves conspiring to overthrow the government or encouraging others to do so without necessarily carrying out the act itself.

Legal Definition and Distinctions

Under U.S. federal law (18 U.S.C. § 2384), seditious conspiracy occurs when two or more people agree to use force to oppose government authority, prevent the execution of laws, or seize government property. The critical distinction is that sedition is the plot or incitement, whereas treason involves the actual levying of war or providing aid to enemies, and insurrection refers to the active execution of violent rebellion.

Historical Context and Penalties

Historically, laws like the Sedition Act of 1798 criminalized “false, scandalous, and malicious writing” against the government, though such broad restrictions on speech have largely been struck down by modern Supreme Court rulings like Brandenburg v. Ohio. Today, convictions for seditious conspiracy can result in fines and imprisonment for up to 20 years, provided the speech directly incites imminent lawless action rather than merely expressing dissent.

Capitalism 101 for Kids by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

AI Could Devour 40% of America’s Power by 2030—See Where and Why in This Report from the Solari Report (Catherine Austin-Fitts) - rather than provide water to farmers to grow food or families to care for their kids they are robbing our water to spy and control us. It MUST be stopped - AI is creating a false reality - Sometimes too much of a good thing turns out to be disastrous and disaster is where we are headed and I fear it will cost millions if not billions of lives; but of course depopulation to “them”” is a good thing - It is a lot easier to monitor and totally control 1-2 billion people than it is to monitor and control the current global population of 8 billion people - ARTICLE/REPORT

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