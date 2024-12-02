The Thrill of the Kill/Boiling crabs is cruel but killing the unborn is perfectly ok/Fake Food is Fake nutrition/Sex & Perversion
Monday December 2, 2024 Truth Bomb
HOW ELITES USE PERVERSION: It's been going on as long as humanity has existed. If a man will take a whore, he'll sacrifice the unforeseen child. If a society will accept homosexuals, they will accept turning boys into girls and vice versa. Read your history....your Bible.
The foolish woman (prostitute) is restless and noisy; She is naive and easily misled and thoughtless, and knows nothing at all [of eternal value].
She sits at the doorway of her house, On a seat by the high and conspicuous places of the city,
Calling to those who pass by, Who are making their paths straight:
“Whoever is naive or inexperienced, let him turn in here!” And to him who lacks understanding (common sense), she says,
“Stolen waters (pleasures) are sweet [because they are forbidden]; And bread eaten in secret is pleasant.”
But he does not know that the spirits of the dead are there, And that her guests are [already] in the depths of Sheol (the nether world, the place of the dead). Proverbs 9:13-18 AMP
they are well on the way to hells kitchen . good God HELP