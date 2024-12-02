The Thrill of the Kill - ARTICLE

Scientists Demand Ban on Boiling Live Crabs Because They Feel Pain, But Aborting Babies Still OK - just more evidence of how twisted society has become - ARTICLE

Fake Food, Bill Gates' Involvement in Animal-Free Milk and the Bigger Agenda - NEVER NEVER eat fake/lab created food. If we refuse to buy it, it will cease to exist. We might have to make some sacrifices along the way but when you see the power in the consumers pocketbook you will realize the feeling of our true empowerment. ARTICLE

Grading Criteria for 2024 Presidential Election Integrity Quality Rating - I promised to share Capt. Seth Keshel’s election analysis so here goes and there will be more. You can also signup for his Substack. ARTICLE

Forensic Pathologist: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Behind Spike in Violent Sudden Seizure Deaths - Geeeez, what will it take before this nightmare is ended? Every day we are getting scientific evidence of how deadly this mRNA platform is but nothing is ever done to end it. I don’t have much faith that this new administration will end it either. Sorry but that is how I feel at this moment….hope I am wrong. ARTICLE

Explained: How Elites Use Sex & Perversion to Control the Masses - now do you see/uinderstand what is happening??? Remember the issue is never the issue. There is always a dark agenda hidden behind every thing they are saying and doing.- 1 min. VIDEO

