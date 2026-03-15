Thomas Massie’s America First : A Documentary by Tom Woods & Dan Smotz - 13 min. VIDEO

WHY ARE PRIMARY ELECTIONS IMPORTANT - ARTICLE

The SAVE ACT 2026 - I have said this before and I again say it…..the SAVE AMERICA ACT is not what you think. I have looked at this bill and you don’t even have to actually read the entire bill to see the dangers. BUT the public has no idea what REAL ID is really all about. I do. And I have shared information on numerous occasions. This government NEVER NEVER EVER does anything to benefit the public and that includes this current administration. Sorry, guys but the Republicans we have in office are as spineless and corrupt as they have always been. They speak against the Democrats but after hours believe me they are all laughing at us. ALL OF THEM. Remember the Patriot Act? Remember the NDAA? All sold to protect Americans while they did just the opposit. The Patriot Act was written BEFORE 911…..think about that. ARTICLE

Financial Tsunami Coming Because of Programmable Money – Catherine Austin Fitts - 52 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

DISTURBING: Wuhan Institute of Virology is Developing Edible Vaccines and Vaccines for Mosquitoes to Turn Them Into “FLYING VACCINES” - Gee, what could possibly go wrong?? ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING