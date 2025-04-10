Pandemic Simulation/Illegals/Homeschooling/Fauci/8 yr old dies in TX hospital
Thursday April 10, 2025 Truth Bomb
WHO Runs 2-Day Pandemic Simulation: 'Exercise Polaris' - they have run many of these simulations over many decades and whenever anything hits (that they created) they run around like chickens with their heads cut off and prove how truly imcompetent they are…..this is just further proof that these simulations are nothing but a time for dinners, dates and parties - Believe me they are cooking up something so be prepared - ARTICLE
Think Illegals Can't Get SS Numbers and Vote? Here's How Easy It Is. - ARTICLE
Why Parents Are Ditching Govt Schools for Homeschooling - and a lot more parents should be doing the same - you cannot fix something that is not broken and getting rid of the US Dept of Ed is about 20 years too late. Most state and local education agencies are no longer qualified to implement good education because they have no clue what good education is about anymore. They have been indoctrinated from the same system we are going to expect them to fix. We just do not have the talent to actually understand how to educate a child. Local school board members are puppets. State school board members are puppets and most teacher that are in the classroom today were taught only how to implement the failed system we have been faced with for well over 20 years and are now expected to end??? Alex talks about Classical Conversations but there are many good programs. I highly recommend Freedom Project Academy (Alex was an instructor for FPA) FPA is an on line classical education program with live teachers. And very affordable. ARTICLE/VIDEO (the video is very long but perhaps tackle it in bite size pieces)
BREAKING: Criminal Referral Requests Filed Against Fauci and Top COVID Officials in Seven States - ARTICLE
8-Year-Old in West Texas Died From Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Medical Records Show - this is the 2nd child that died in a Texas hospital (both died in the same hospital) of mistreatment and then trying to blame the death on measles but medical records prove the children died of mistreated pneumonia. Medical mistreatment is the 3rd cause of death in the US. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 24 min.)
Utah Becomes First State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water - lets hope this spreads to all other states - ARTICLE
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
MEASLES: If you're fortunate enough to get old, there comes a time when you are SUDDENLY in the healthcare system. Now, I thank God for our healthcare system, don't get me wrong. But, it's a world very much like our civil court system: it does not resemble anything in normal life.
The language is extremely jargony, specific and they talk FAST! The docs and specialists make 40 critical decisions per day, and they make them on specific data, their training and intuition. If the patient is not able to understand the language or the explanation of procedures, etc., the outcome can be as bad as it can be good.
I've made this comment to a number of medical professionals and they look at me as if I'm dumb. I AM!! I ask them to talk to me like I'm a six-year-old...PLEASE! Put it into simple, layman's terms. "I'm impressed that you know all these drug names and Latin phrases, but I'm from a small village; please to speak English!"
Any time I talk with folks over 50 about healthcare, I tell them they MUST have a healthcare advocate. This is a person who accompanies the patient to medical visits, who knows the meds they're on and all their conditions. This advocate must listen to and converse with the docs and nurses and make sure THEY know about their patient, and the patient understands what's going on.....and what to do at home.
This is actually so VITAL, most hospitals actually offer healthcare advocacy to THOSE WHO REQUEST IT!! I cannot emphasize enough; ASK FOR IT!
Most patients don't want to bother anyone. That's a crap attitude. If you're facing a major issue, get an advocate right away and keep them involved all the way through.
This article on the fake Measles cases is a perfect example. Medical mistakes and oversights kill almost as many patients per year as legal abortions. But don't get me going on that topic.