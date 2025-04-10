WHO Runs 2-Day Pandemic Simulation: 'Exercise Polaris' - they have run many of these simulations over many decades and whenever anything hits (that they created) they run around like chickens with their heads cut off and prove how truly imcompetent they are…..this is just further proof that these simulations are nothing but a time for dinners, dates and parties - Believe me they are cooking up something so be prepared - ARTICLE

Think Illegals Can't Get SS Numbers and Vote? Here's How Easy It Is. - ARTICLE

Why Parents Are Ditching Govt Schools for Homeschooling - and a lot more parents should be doing the same - you cannot fix something that is not broken and getting rid of the US Dept of Ed is about 20 years too late. Most state and local education agencies are no longer qualified to implement good education because they have no clue what good education is about anymore. They have been indoctrinated from the same system we are going to expect them to fix. We just do not have the talent to actually understand how to educate a child. Local school board members are puppets. State school board members are puppets and most teacher that are in the classroom today were taught only how to implement the failed system we have been faced with for well over 20 years and are now expected to end??? Alex talks about Classical Conversations but there are many good programs. I highly recommend Freedom Project Academy (Alex was an instructor for FPA) FPA is an on line classical education program with live teachers. And very affordable. ARTICLE/VIDEO (the video is very long but perhaps tackle it in bite size pieces)

BREAKING: Criminal Referral Requests Filed Against Fauci and Top COVID Officials in Seven States - ARTICLE

8-Year-Old in West Texas Died From Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Medical Records Show - this is the 2nd child that died in a Texas hospital (both died in the same hospital) of mistreatment and then trying to blame the death on measles but medical records prove the children died of mistreated pneumonia. Medical mistreatment is the 3rd cause of death in the US. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 24 min.)

Utah Becomes First State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water - lets hope this spreads to all other states - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share