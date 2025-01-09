South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Sings Amazing Grace on December 7, 2024 at the re-opening of Notre Dame after a devastating fire - May God Bless all the people of California. Pray for our sisters and brothers - 3 min. VIDEO

Dr. James Thorp Accuses Medical Boards of Collusion with Feds - Interview with Dr. Thorp and James Roguski - 43 min. VIDEO

VoterGA Press Release by co-founder Garland Favorito - VoterGA Explains Why U.S. Must Unplug Dominion Systems Now - PRESS RELEASE

'This is terrifying': WATCH bulldozers plow cars off California highway as wildfire forces tens of thousands to flee - This is a horror Californians face all the time but what makes it even worse they are caused by their own state and local government. The green whackos in CA refuse maintain their forest which make them a tinder box. Proper forest maintenance is a must to keep forest fires under control and fire hydrants with no water while they send CA water into the ocean to save a stinking smelt. Many of these people have no insurance because Newsom drove the insurance companies out of CA by trying to cap rates so low the companies could not afford to operate. The very practices they use destroy the environment, kill thousands of animals, destroy millions of acres of land and the lives of Californians. All for what??? Control!! They cannot say with a straight face they do it to protect the environment or endangered species because the effect of their policies does the exact opposite and they know it and the people of California know it. ARTICLE

Dr. Angus Dalgleish - SV40 Causes Cancer - SV40 IS in the COVID bio weapon - SV40 was also found in the polio vaccines back in the late 50’s early 60’s so it has been known for a long time that SV40 (simean virus 40) was dangerous. I wonder how many other vaccines may be contaminated with SV40?? ARTICLE

MassResistance push: Resolution to overturn Obergefell “gay” marriage Supreme Court ruling now being introduced in 6 state legislatures. More states to come! - when this opinion came down the states should have immediately stood up and nullified. The federal government which includes the Supreme Court has no constitutional jurisdiction over marriage. My home state of TN actually states in our TN Constitution that marriage is between one WOMAN and one MAN. So our Governor and our TN Assembly basically stomped not only all over the US Constitution they outright violated our state Constitution too. But it is never too late…..but notice TN has not signed on to this resolution - In TN the issue is NOT about gay marriage but about following the US and state Constitution. Don’t like what the state Constitution says you amend it you do not just ignore it - ARTICLE

