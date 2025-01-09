Amazing Grace/Dr. Thorp/VoterGA/CA Fire/SV40/Resolution to overturn gay marriage
Thursday January 9, 2025 Truth Bomb
South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Sings Amazing Grace on December 7, 2024 at the re-opening of Notre Dame after a devastating fire - May God Bless all the people of California. Pray for our sisters and brothers - 3 min. VIDEO
Dr. James Thorp Accuses Medical Boards of Collusion with Feds - Interview with Dr. Thorp and James Roguski - 43 min. VIDEO
VoterGA Press Release by co-founder Garland Favorito - VoterGA Explains Why U.S. Must Unplug Dominion Systems Now - PRESS RELEASE
'This is terrifying': WATCH bulldozers plow cars off California highway as wildfire forces tens of thousands to flee - This is a horror Californians face all the time but what makes it even worse they are caused by their own state and local government. The green whackos in CA refuse maintain their forest which make them a tinder box. Proper forest maintenance is a must to keep forest fires under control and fire hydrants with no water while they send CA water into the ocean to save a stinking smelt. Many of these people have no insurance because Newsom drove the insurance companies out of CA by trying to cap rates so low the companies could not afford to operate. The very practices they use destroy the environment, kill thousands of animals, destroy millions of acres of land and the lives of Californians. All for what??? Control!! They cannot say with a straight face they do it to protect the environment or endangered species because the effect of their policies does the exact opposite and they know it and the people of California know it. ARTICLE
Dr. Angus Dalgleish - SV40 Causes Cancer - SV40 IS in the COVID bio weapon - SV40 was also found in the polio vaccines back in the late 50’s early 60’s so it has been known for a long time that SV40 (simean virus 40) was dangerous. I wonder how many other vaccines may be contaminated with SV40?? ARTICLE
MassResistance push: Resolution to overturn Obergefell “gay” marriage Supreme Court ruling now being introduced in 6 state legislatures. More states to come! - when this opinion came down the states should have immediately stood up and nullified. The federal government which includes the Supreme Court has no constitutional jurisdiction over marriage. My home state of TN actually states in our TN Constitution that marriage is between one WOMAN and one MAN. So our Governor and our TN Assembly basically stomped not only all over the US Constitution they outright violated our state Constitution too. But it is never too late…..but notice TN has not signed on to this resolution - In TN the issue is NOT about gay marriage but about following the US and state Constitution. Don’t like what the state Constitution says you amend it you do not just ignore it - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
All life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
SOUTH AFRICAN SINGER:
This inspiring and powerful voice is perfect for the setting.
She is a shining testament to the immeasurable VALUE of vocal trainers!!
Hardly anyone knows that performing in this way required well over 10 years of intensive study and practice under the coaching of a skilled vocal trainer. You aren't born with it. You build it.
In my 45 years of educating adults, musicians are the one group that excels well above all others. Consistently, they are high-performing individuals with excellent teamwork and collaboration abilities. They are focused, self-guided learners with greater confidence and better work ethics than their peers.
Parents fail when they do not mandate musical training for their children. This hogwash of letting the kid pick the instrument is the #1 killer of the process. Piano is the fundamental musical instrument that must be learned before the kid picks something else. 3 years minimum at the keyboard; no discussion, no whining, and no quitting. 30 minutes every day....weekends too.
And, no electronic keyboard with headphones! Parents need to listen to hear the practices and know they aren't fooling around!
The moment the parent compromises, the kid will do it TIME TEN! Parents, consistency is the key.
That discipline feeds all other pursuits, and produces genius!