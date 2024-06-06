WHA/World Council for Health/Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger/WHO/Steve Bannon-MGT/Depopulation
Thursday June 6, 2025 Truth Bomb
If you are not angry over what took place in Geneva at the WHA then you simply have not been reading the information. I have supplied information from those that were in Geneva, people that I trust and saw first hand the illegal activities that took place. I have said from the beginning these treaties were a done deal long ago they just had to go through the motions but in the end they got what they wanted an there is more to come folks.
World Council for Health Issues Notices of Invalidity, Dispute and Objection on the WHO and the UN - we will never give up until the WHO and the UN are destroyed and removed from this earth - ARTICLE
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger interview at the WHA meeting in Geneva - she worked at the UN and became a whistleblower - 21 min. VIDEO
Why the WHO’s Updated Rules Should Alarm You - I thank Reggie Littlejohn for sending me this article - ARTICLE
My take: WHO negotiators got their PLAN B from Dr. Tess Lawrie - ARTICLE
If you think the outcome of the WHA was not a done deal before the conference well here is the US implementation document. I had shared this back on April 24th but got no response. Perhaps now people will pay attention. I have included a PDF of the US Global Health Security Strategy dated April 2024.
Steve Bannon interiews a very angry, fed up and honest MGT - 15 min. VIDEO
A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95 percent decline from present levels, would be ideal - ARTICLE
