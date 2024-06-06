If you are not angry over what took place in Geneva at the WHA then you simply have not been reading the information. I have supplied information from those that were in Geneva, people that I trust and saw first hand the illegal activities that took place. I have said from the beginning these treaties were a done deal long ago they just had to go through the motions but in the end they got what they wanted an there is more to come folks.

World Council for Health Issues Notices of Invalidity, Dispute and Objection on the WHO and the UN - we will never give up until the WHO and the UN are destroyed and removed from this earth - ARTICLE

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger interview at the WHA meeting in Geneva - she worked at the UN and became a whistleblower - 21 min. VIDEO

Why the WHO’s Updated Rules Should Alarm You - I thank Reggie Littlejohn for sending me this article - ARTICLE

My take: WHO negotiators got their PLAN B from Dr. Tess Lawrie - ARTICLE

If you think the outcome of the WHA was not a done deal before the conference well here is the US implementation document. I had shared this back on April 24th but got no response. Perhaps now people will pay attention. I have included a PDF of the US Global Health Security Strategy dated April 2024.

Global Health Security Strategy 2024 1 5 3.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Steve Bannon interiews a very angry, fed up and honest MGT - 15 min. VIDEO

A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95 percent decline from present levels, would be ideal - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING. and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share