All of the news today was around the election so this Substack today is a short one. I am sure you all know Trump won.

Big Pharma is literally shaking in their boots, preparing for unleashing of RFK Jr on them...by Sasha Latypova - I cannot express my joy at RFK Jr. being brought in to the Trump administration. I think he will finally be able to prove that vaccines are making our children sick and to get rid of the corruption and conflict of interest in our health agencies. I would rather he shut them down but I will be happy if he cleans them up. First, line of business is to fire everyone in HHS/NIH/CDC/FDA. ARTICLE

Archbishop Viganò: Trump’s victory is a formidable setback for the New Word Order - ARTICLE

"Now we can all breathe easy and put the murderers like Gates, Fauci and other evil elites in jail." - ARTICLE

With RFK Jr. Poised to Assume Key Role in Public Health, Kids Could Finally Have an Ally in Washington - remember the woman in the CNN interview is paid by big pharma advertising. I would like her to tell a room full of mothers whose children were perfectly normal, walking, talking, playing, laughing, potty trained that turned into fully dependent children who no longer could walk, talk, laugh, use a potty or even know who the mother is after getting vaccinated that the vaccine had nothing to do with it. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1=3 min., 1=3 min.)

Trump Defeats Everything - by Tom Woods ARTICLE

